WorkWave ServMan Announces Integration With Profit Rhino

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, announces the integration of Profit Rhino into WorkWave ServMan's suite of ERP modules. Profit Rhino enables users to access a robust pricing management platform to protect their profits while providing their customers with the flat rate pricing that they prefer.

"With WorkWave ServMan, our focus has always been to provide users with a fully customizable solution that aligns with the established processes that their field service businesses are built on," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "We're excited to partner with Profit Rhino because they value that same principle. Their platform is built to provide a flat rate price book that's tailored to the user's business and their unique needs."



Unlike many price books that only provide a static spreadsheet of flat rate prices, Profit Rhino is built by experts to cover the vast majority of common repairs and services while allowing users to customize prices around their specific priorities, expenses, and other factors. The result is a price book that's purpose built for the user's business, just like ServMan allows users to customize individual modules to better suit their needs and gain an edge over competitors. Flat rate pricing is preferred by the majority of customers and simplifies the process for users by saving them hundreds of hours calculating how to bill for parts, labor, warranty, and other components of service jobs.

Co-founded by home service business veteran Debbie Frye and president Jose Moreira, Profit Rhino amassed a customer base of over 1,000 in its first five years. Powered by Callahan Roach, the flat rate pricing tool has been used to streamline over 60 million jobs for service industry professionals to date.

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow companies to increase revenue and profit, and become best-in class operators who can outpace their competition. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit workwave.com.

