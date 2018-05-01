WorkWave Supports New Jersey Technology Community by Participating in NJ Tech Council's Future Forum

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave® (www.WorkWave.com), a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the field service and last mile delivery industries, today announced its participation in the NJ Tech Council's Future Forum and Winners' Circle on May 2, 2018 at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ. WorkWave will be speaking on a panel discussing a customer centric future and Software Engineer Veronica Granite will be recognized as an Innovator to Watch and a Rising Star in STEM.

WorkWave to Participate in NJ Tech Council's Future Forum

The Future Forum illustrates innovations that will transform the future. The morning sessions will focus on healthcare technology and the afternoon sessions will focus on novel technologies at the Innovation Forecast, which highlights innovation throughout the region from small to large companies. This year's program will focus on voice and AI technologies, and will be attended by corporate innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, developers, advisors and students.

"WorkWave is committed to supporting the thriving technology community here in New Jersey, and we are thrilled to be participating in this year's event alongside fellow innovators throughout the state," said Chris Sullens, CEO of WorkWave. "We are proud to be part of this vibrant and flourishing group and look forward to sharing best practices with our esteemed peers throughout the Forum."

WorkWave's UX/UI Designer Shawn Weston will be participating in a panel during the event, titled "A Customer Centric Future," where he will be discussing how to plant the seeds of user-centered thinking within an organization. Shawn focuses on feature design and overall user experience for PestPac, WorkWave's industry-leading pest control software solution.

One of WorkWave's top software engineers, Veronica Granite, will also be recognized as an Innovator to Watch and Rising Star in STEM. Veronica has made a large impact at WorkWave in just five months, and always executes a solution with creativity and care.

"It is an honor to be recognized as an Innovator to Watch and a Rising Star in STEM," said Veronica. "Technology has always been one of my passions and being able to make my passion a career has been incredible. I am looking forward to continuing to grow my career in software engineering through continuous learning, curiosity and creativity."

At the Winners' Circle, WorkWave will be hosting a recruiting table where prospective employees can learn about WorkWave's culture, available positions, and opportunities to grow professionally in a rapidly growing company.

About WorkWave

WorkWave, an IFS company, is dedicated to simplifying the complexity of running field service and other fleet-based businesses, large or small - a $45+ billion market worldwide. The company's suite of solutions, which include PestPac®, WorkWave Service™, ServiceCEO™, WorkWave Route Manager™, WorkWave GPS™, GPS Heroes™ and ContactUs™, allow WorkWave clients to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve their back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through a single, easy to use interface. WorkWave's platform provides its 8,000+ clients an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide a 5-Star customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Award, and Best Place to Work by NJBiz & Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than ten thousand customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: www.IFSworld.com.

About NJ Tech Council

The New Jersey Tech Council provides business development, education, networking and recognition opportunities as well as advocacy for the state and region's technology businesses. By collectively representing tech, life science and tech-related companies and organizations as well as the professional firms that support them, the Tech Council has the unique ability to:

Offer opportunities to learn, network and grow Recognize and promote member companies and their leadership Nurture the tech and STEM talent pipeline critical to growth Provide access to financing sources and additional resources Advocate and support public policy which strengthens our ecosystem

Founded in 1996, the Council is a private, nonprofit membership organization, which supports the tech, innovation, and entrepreneurial ecosystems across the state and region. It is among the largest and most respected trade organizations of its kind nationwide.

