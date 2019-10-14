WorkWave, the Market Leader in Pest Control Software, to Showcase New Pest Control Solution, New Features, and New Partnerships at PestWorld 2019

HOLMDEL, New Jersey, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's lifecycle, will showcase several new WorkWave PestPac features and feature previews, as well as offer consultations, at this year's PestWorld 2019. WorkWave is also proud to debut a new small-business focused version of its industry leading PestPac software, PestPac Select. You can visit PestPac at Booth #509, PestPac Select at Booth #1028, and WorkWave's Genius Booth at Booth #616.

PestPac Select is a new version of the industry-leading PestPac solution specifically designed for small, residential pest control businesses. PestPac Select delivers the power and capabilities of PestPac via a simplified, easy-to-use interface focused on helping residential pest control businesses save time and money, and enabling them to reach their full business potential. Equipped with insightful and intelligent dashboards, PestPac Select provides insight into business performance so that owners can focus on critical decisions, improve the order-to-cash cycle, reduce manual tasks, and free up more time to service customers. It includes the complete service management functionality required to run their business - from generating sales to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Visit WorkWave's Booth #1028 to experience PestPac Select for yourself.

WorkWave is also now partnered with A&K Software's TermiteKiosk to enable PestPac and PestPac Select customers to easily create customized California WDO/termite reports that comply with all State regulations. This exclusive partnership provides a unique advantage to PestPac users because it alleviates the unyielding process of keeping up with, filling out and presenting California's complex termite reports. Customers will be able to manage their service orders and activities within PestPac and PestPac Select, pre-filling custom reports to make their completion easier, and retaining these reports within the WorkWave applications so that a clear history is available. Please visit PestPac's Booth #509 to learn more about the partnership.

As WorkWave continues its commitment to empowering pest control businesses to reach their full potential through scalable end-to-end solutions, it has developed new features that it will showcase at this year's conference:

Mobile Sketch and Treatment Areas - Mobile Sketch allows technicians to create a digital map of a customer's property, complete with key features, treatment areas, devices or notes, overtop of advanced grid and satellite images. Technicians can also add a combination of preset icons, and shading for specific material treatments, to give complete insight into all aspects of a property, improving knowledge handoff from one technician to another, increasing safety, and upselling future treatments.

RouteOp Enhancements - RouteOp utilizes a proprietary algorithm to help its users plan the most efficient routes - helping save time, money, and fuel by reducing drive time for technicians. It enables businesses to make smarter, more cost-effective choices with the enhanced ability to compare "stats" to manual changes made to routes. Users can instantly schedule or reschedule individual appointments, all while honoring customer requests and constraints.

WorkWave Payments - In order to deliver the best and most flexible user experience in the industry, WorkWave recently launched WorkWave Payments, a streamlined, PCI Level 1 certified payment solution seamlessly integrated into WorkWave PestPac and PestPac Select. With one point of contact, one rate for all payment transactions, and one payout for each business day, WorkWave Payments is the new industry standard enabling service-oriented companies to meet customer expectations and continually deliver a best-in-class experience.

WorkWave Agency Bundles - The Business Accelerator program is a new digital marketing and lead generation package from WorkWave Agency. This offering helps customers generate more leads and opportunities from online resources, by improving their website, digital ads, Google ranking via Search Engine Optimization and AdWords campaigns--all focused on helping companies increase their growth in 2020.

WorkWave will also be previewing and soliciting user feedback on the following new offerings:

Online Reviews - The preview of the expanded Online Reviews marketing solution (previously Business Reviews) will enable businesses to easily monitor and maintain a genuine presence on online review sites such as Google and Facebook, engage with end-customers, and win new business. A new user interface and consolidated dashboard automatically indicate which reviews should be addressed, which team members are engaging with customers who leave reviews, and provides the ability to measure and drill-down into overall satisfaction rating, and more. Online Reviews also aids in improving a company's Google search ranking and thereby increases inbound opportunities.

Remote Assistance - The Remote Assistance tool uses merged reality to blend two real-time video streams into an interactive environment. Launched via a simple Mobile App button, this allows technicians in the field to get real-time assistance from remote experts or more senior technicians, who can provide "hands on" assistance.

Business Intelligence Dashboards - An entirely new set of next-generation dashboards that will provide near real-time insight into critical business operations and long-term performance. These visual metrics, dashboards, benchmarks and recommendations will aid in improving daily decision-making, helping management improve overall operations, proactively correct performance issues, and seize opportunities before they pass.

WorkWave has also recently partnered with Azuga to become a value-added reseller of their telematics solution. Azuga, a leading global connected vehicle platform for commercial fleets and insurance, provides reliable end-to-end GPS fleet tracking solutions through leading hardware technology, integrated coaching and driver rewards programs, vehicle diagnostics, scheduled maintenance and fuel card management. Azuga also offers Azuga SafetyCam, an integrated dashcam as an added option for full visibility into driver behavior to further reduce accident frequency and severity. Together Azuga and WorkWave's solutions provide end-to-end fleet management that empowers service-oriented companies to realize ROI through improved safety and reduced operational costs.

Please visit Booth #509 to meet the team and learn more about WorkWave's pest control offerings, as well as what's in store for 2020! We will also be at our Genius Booth #616, where customers can come meet our executives and discuss our solutions.

About WorkWave

WorkWave empowers service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business lifecycle. We are a trusted partner for over 7,000 customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave is unique in that it offers its customers solutions that support the full service lifecycle, providing businesses with everything from brand awareness and digital marketing to sales, service and customer experience. Through versatile software solutions, strategic business advice, and a broad network of partners, WorkWave goes beyond just software - we are a partner in enabling our customers to reach their full potential at each stage of their business journey. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with a commitment to delivering value to every one of our customers, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,700 employees and growing ecosystem of partners support more than 10,000 customers around the world challenge the status quo and realize their competitive advantage. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com

Follow us on Twitter: @ifs

PR Contact

Brittany Boyle

Strategic Communications Manager, WorkWave

bboyle@workwave.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18050/2932135/98ec4b3a5e5e0e64_org.jpg WorkWave at PestWorld 2019

SOURCE WorkWave