WorkWave to Showcase its Latest Pest Industry Benchmarking Data at This Year's Virtual PestWorld 2020

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, is exhibiting at this year's virtual PestWorld, showcasing the functionality it delivers to drive growth and profitability for businesses and to give them the competitive advantage they need to succeed.

"We are unrivaled in our history and commitment to driving success for pest control businesses, large and small. To continue to show our investment in providing the industry with insight that can help business owners grow their businesses, this year we are spotlighting benchmarking data that will help businesses understand how their companies are performing in key areas, when compared to the pest control industry averages," said David Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "Only WorkWave is able to make this information available to the pest control community because PestPac is the authority and industry leader."

WorkWave's virtual booth will offer three types of experiences for its visitors: live sessions including demos, pre-recorded sessions to view on-demand, and one-on-one appointments with its Genius Booth staff and executive leadership team. Attendees will also find information on WorkWave's:

Industry benchmarking data that aggregates key performance drivers across the pest control industry to drive meaningful business growth.

PestPac Select, designed for small, residential, and light commercial pest control businesses, that delivers the power and capability of PestPac via a simplified, easy-to-use interface.

Integrated marketing solutions that transform the way businesses communicate with customers, ensure optimal service, and drive more sales. Users will respond to requests quicker, identify new customers and close more deals using all of today's most effective tools.

WorkWave Payments, the streamlined, simplified, and secure payment processing solution, seamlessly integrated into PestPac, enables pest control businesses to securely store customer payment information on file and quickly process a variety of payment types to accelerate cash flow and provide the best-in-class service customers expect.

PestPac Mobile Application where attendees will learn how to empower techs to sell smarter and faster in the field. They can easily access account information, capture new leads, use electronic forms to reduce paperwork and manual entry, easily meet commercial customer inspection and record-keeping needs, and ensure customer satisfaction with asking for online review requests at the customer site.

Genius Booth where customers can meet one-on-one with PestPac experts for personalized attention and consultation. WorkWave experts will be sharing tips, tricks and best practices to help business owners run their business with ease.

WorkWave is also happy to announce that Bell Laboratories' full line of iQ rodent monitoring products will soon have the added benefit of being integrated into WorkWave's PestPac software. This integration will help increase technician efficiency and productivity, by allowing technicians to spend more time problem solving, not checking traps.

Those who visit WorkWave's virtual booth will receive 20% off PestPac office and mobile licenses with set-up fees waived with a signed 12-month commitment (not applicable for existing customers). New PestPac Select customers will receive one month of online reviews with a 12-month contract.

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow companies to increase revenue and profit, and become best-in class operators who can outpace their competition. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit workwave.com.

