Workwear Market to grow by USD 5.7 billion from 2022 to 2027; A. LAFONT SAS, Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Ansell Ltd., are the key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The workwear market is estimated to grow by USD 5.7 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.75%. The workwear market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer workwear market are 3M Co., A. LAFONT SAS, Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Ben F. Davis Co., Berne Apparel, Carhartt Inc., Delta Plus Group, H T Hughes and Co. Ltd., Harveys of Oldham Holdings Ltd., HejMar AB, Honeywell International Inc., Hultafors Group AB, J and A International Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Portwest Clothing Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, VF Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Wearwell Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workwear Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

3M Co: The company offers workwear such as 3M disposable chemical protective coverall safety workwear 4565 BLK L 25 EA, and 3M disposable chemical protective coverall safety workwear 4565 XXL.

The company offers workwear such as disposable chemical protective coverall safety workwear 4565 BLK L 25 EA, and disposable chemical protective coverall safety workwear 4565 XXL. A. LAFONT SAS: The company offers workwear for professional and amateur cooks, craft industry, and construction.

The company offers workwear for professional and amateur cooks, craft industry, and construction. Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd: The company offers workwear under the brands Allen Solly , American Eagle, and Aqua Armor.

The company offers workwear under the brands , American Eagle, and Aqua Armor.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC is estimated to account for 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Several developing countries especially India are working to implement safety standards in the workplace. As a result, it leads to an improvement in the adoption rate of workplace safety solutions, including workwear and uniforms. Hence, such factors drives the marekt growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Strict implementation of workplace safety standards in developed countries

Strict implementation of workplace safety standards in developed countries Key Trend - Increasing focus on emergency management

- Increasing focus on emergency management Major Challenges - Poor or inadequate implementation of workplace safety norms in developing countries

Market Segmentation

The apparel segment is estimated to account for significant growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for specialized workwear in a number of areas as workplace safety and regulations receive more attention. In addition, in order to maintain the safety and comfort of employees, large industries including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality are required to wear workwear at working sites. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the marekt growth during the forecast period.

Workwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

