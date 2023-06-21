WorkWhile Awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announces selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers, companies that are tackling such issues as sustainability, climate change and healthcare.

WorkWhile, an hourly labor marketplace that matches workers to shifts and helps businesses manage their staff, is among the winners.

This year's cohort includes representation from 31 economies on six continents.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile, the San Francisco-based labor technology platform that matches workers to shifts that fit their skills, schedule and location, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers."

Co-founded by Jarah Euston and Amol Jain, WorkWhile champions the perspective that flexible work evolves the power dynamic between workers and employers, allowing both to achieve their goals and drive economic growth at scale, on their terms. WorkWhile uses behavioral analysis, feedback loops, and powerful AI and machine learning models to identify the most reliable hourly workers and supports them with perks not available at traditional hourly wage jobs. The company believes flex work is good for people, business and society.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

"We're excited to welcome WorkWhile to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "WorkWhile and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum's content work that brings together public and private sectors to tackle these global issues."

As a Technology Pioneer, WorkWhile CEO Jarah Euston will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

"We are truly humbled and honored to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Euston. "According to our latest research, flex work is the primary source of income for the majority of workers. This growing prevalence of flexible work as the primary source of income for countless hourly workers underscores the importance of our technology. This acknowledgement from the World Economic Forum reaffirms that we are at the forefront of innovation in the hourly labor sector. I look forward to engaging with the Forum's Centre for New Economy and Society and exchanging insights with global leaders in the field."

WorkWhile recently conducted its third comprehensive survey of over 1,300 flex workers across the United States. Survey insights show that flex work helps break down barriers providing people with the freedom to choose when, where, and how they work. This shift in our labor market is sparking a transformative revolution that benefits individuals, businesses, and society at large. For more detailed information, please refer to the full report available here .

This year's Technology Pioneer cohort includes startups from 31 economies, with a third led by a woman chief executive. China has the second highest representation with 12 Technology Pioneers, behind the US with 29 companies.

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is an hourly labor marketplace for flexible work that matches workers to shifts that fit their skills, schedule, and location. It uses behavioral analysis, feedback loops, and powerful machine learning models to help identify the most reliable hourly workers and supports them with perks not available at traditional hourly wage jobs. Employers leverage WorkWhile for a high-quality, reliable workforce that they can scale up or down, as needed. Launched in 2020, WorkWhile serves businesses in the warehousing, hospitality, logistics, and event industries across the United States and is backed by Vinod Khosla at Khosla Ventures, Reach Capital, F7 Ventures, and angels like Stitch Fix's Katrina Lake and Replit's Amjad Masad.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The World Economic Forum provides the community with a platform to engage with public and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global startups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

