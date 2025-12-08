WorkWhile Elevates Alan Armen to Chief Economist and Head of Data Science; Launches New WorkWhile Econ Lab Headed by Dr. Debora Loccisano

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile, the AI-powered labor platform, today announced a significant expansion of its economic and data science capabilities. The company promoted Alan Armen to the new role of Chief Economist and Head of Data Science, and created the WorkWhile Econ Lab, led by newly appointed Dr. Debora Loccisano.

"We built Workwhile as a worker-first labor platform that leverages real-time data to optimize worker experience," said Jarah Euston, CEO of WorkWhile. "This expands our value footprint by sharing our insights, data science, and indexes with policy makers and labor experts continuously tracking and improving the lives of the workforce".

The new lab will serve as a dedicated research and policy arm, focusing on critical issues in labor economics and the future of work. A core function is to establish and lead initiatives with researchers, policymakers, regulatory bodies, and industry experts to shape informed policy around labor in the age of AI.

"The hourly labor market is undergoing a seismic shift driven by new technology and changing worker expectations," said Alan Armen. "The creation of the WorkWhile Econ Lab formalizes our commitment to actively contribute to the economic conversation. By combining real-time data insights with rigorous economic analysis, we can ensure the future of work is more efficient for businesses and more equitable for workers."

Leadership and Background

Alan Armen, Chief Economist and Head of Data Science

Alan Armen will continue steering WorkWhile's advanced machine learning and data infrastructure, while taking on the critical responsibility of generating deep macroeconomic insights from WorkWhile's unique, real-time labor market data. He will leverage his extensive background in machine learning, data science, and economics, with past leadership roles as Director of Data Science at Upwork and Shipt. He began his professional journey in macroeconomics research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, developing statistical and economic forecasting models and publishing research on the U.S. economy.

Dr. Debora Loccisano, Head of the WorkWhile Econ Lab

Dr. Loccisano will head the new lab, bringing her specialized research focus to bear on the complexities of the modern labor market. Prior to WorkWhile, she was an Economist at the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, contributing to policy analysis. Her research is published in academic journals like the Annals of Operations Research and focuses on economic modeling and quantitative analysis.

Dr. Loccisano commented, "I am excited to lead the WorkWhile Econ Lab in its mission to examine the intersection of artificial intelligence and labor markets. Our goal is to move beyond speculation to provide evidence-based research and collaborate with policymakers to design solutions that promote stable income, meaningful benefits, and upskilling for the 80 million Americans working hourly jobs."

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is the leading AI-powered labor platform connecting businesses with high-quality, reliable talent and empowering workers with flexible jobs, fast pay, and meaningful perks. With a worker-first ethos, WorkWhile is building the future of work where every individual can thrive. The company is backed by Khosla Ventures, Reach Capital, and Rethink Impact.

