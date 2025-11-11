WorkWhile Unveils WorkWhile Pulse: Real-Time Labor Management for Unprecedented Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile, the leading labor platform dedicated to connecting businesses with workforce, today announced the launch of WorkWhile Pulse, an innovative new command-and-control center designed to provide customers a real-time view of their labor operations and performance. WorkWhile Pulse empowers businesses with constant monitoring of critical labor metrics, ensuring optimal staffing, real-time performance feedback, cost efficiency, and operational excellence. WorkWhile Pulse helps eliminate labor inefficiencies, costing employers an average of $185 billion with traditional performance management systems.

In today's dynamic labor market, businesses often struggle with fragmented data and delayed insights into their flexible workforce performance. WorkWhile Pulse addresses this challenge head-on by consolidating essential labor information into a single, intuitive dashboard. Customers can now instantly monitor key indicators such as:

Continuous performance management (CPM): Eliminate the $185B inefficiencies in traditional performance management

Fill rates: See at a glance the percentage of shifts filled across all locations, identifying potential gaps before they impact operations

Spend: Gain real-time visibility into labor costs, enabling proactive budget management

Cost efficiencies: Gain real-time visibility into labor costs

Overall performance: Understand how each location is performing, facilitating data-driven decisions and strategic adjustments

"Pulse is the necessary evolution for labor management. It delivers the real-time efficiency and transparency of the stock market—a true Bloomberg Terminal for your workforce." said Jarah Euston, Founder and CEO of WorkWhile. "But critically, we built it to enhance the human element, providing immediate, unbiased feedback to empower workers, not just manage them."

WorkWhile Pulse is seamlessly integrated into the WorkWhile platform, providing a unified experience for managing flexible labor. Its intuitive interface and actionable insights are designed to help operations managers, HR professionals, regional managers and business leaders make smarter, faster decisions, reduce labor costs, and improve overall productivity.

Key Benefits of WorkWhile Pulse:

Enhanced visibility: A single pane of glass for all labor data across multiple locations

Real-time decision making: Access to current data enables immediate and informed responses to changing labor needs

Cost optimization: Identify opportunities to manage wages and staffing levels more effectively by properly identifying needs and requesting them with enough notice

Operational efficiency: Proactive identification and resolution of staffing challenges minimize disruptions

Improved compliance: Monitor labor metrics to ensure adherence to internal policies and external regulations

Continuous performance management: Mitigate the most damaging cognitive and recency biases of the traditional system and establish development as a separate conversation from compensation, while improving the quality of feedback and the accuracy of the performance data collected throughout the year

WorkWhile Pulse is now available to all WorkWhile customers, free of charge. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.workwhile.ai/for-businesses .

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is a leading labor platform dedicated to empowering businesses with flexible staffing solutions and connecting workers with meaningful opportunities. Through its innovative technology, WorkWhile streamlines the hiring process, provides real-time insights, and ensures businesses have the right talent at the right time. WorkWhile is committed to fostering a more efficient, equitable, and dynamic labor market.

