WorkWhile Is Initiating "The Great Breakup," a National Campaign Intended to Overhaul the Nature of Work in the Era of AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile, the AI-powered labor platform transforming how the hourly workforce connects with meaningful opportunities, today announced the launch of its bold new nationwide campaign, "The Great Breakup." Timed to coincide with Valentine's Day, the campaign encourages workers across the country to "dump" the toxic, outdated labor practices of the 19th century—such as unpredictable scheduling, delayed payments, and lack of transparency—in favor of a "perfect match" worker friendly labor environment powered by advanced machine learning.

"While the global community focuses on the AI era, numerous labor practices remain rooted in the industrial revolution era," stated Jarah Euston, Co-Founder of WorkWhile. "We offer alternatives to these practices, which are entirely compatible with the AI era. Our campaign serves to underscore the advantages these offer to workers."

The "Break Up with the Past" campaign utilizes edgy, high-impact outdoor advertising and digital storytelling to highlight the frustrations of the traditional 9-to-5 grind. With slogans like "Break up with the 'Can you stay late?' text" and "Break up with the two-week wait for a paycheck," WorkWhile positions itself as the liberating alternative for the modern worker in the AI Age. The Campaign will launch in New York City's Time Square and Bryant Park on February 9th.

Company taps Brandmint, an agency that deployed AI agents to empower humans and grow capacity 10X

To execute this ambitious, high-velocity rollout, WorkWhile partnered with Brandmint, a leading-edge creative and branding agency at the forefront of the generative AI revolution. By deploying a sophisticated fleet of proprietary AI agents, Brandmint has effectively bypassed the traditional bottlenecks of the agency model. This collaboration allowed the team to scale creative production, hyper-localize OOH assets for dozens of markets, and manage complex cross-channel deployments with 10X the capacity of a standard creative firm.

"The old way of working is a bad relationship that has gone on for too long," said Jarah Euston, Co-Founder of WorkWhile. "Workers deserve a partner that respects their time, their skills, and their need for immediate pay. By partnering with Brandmint and leveraging their AI-driven approach, we've been able to launch a campaign that is as innovative and efficient as the WorkWhile platform itself."

The campaign will feature a heavy presence in major metropolitan hubs, including San Francisco, and New York City, supported by a robust social media activation inviting workers to share their own "workplace breakup" stories using the hashtag #TheGreatBreakup

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is an AI-powered labor management platform dedicated to connecting businesses with a reliable, skilled, and engaged workforce. Leveraging proprietary machine learning technology, WorkWhile provides predictive insights and innovative scheduling solutions that optimize labor utilization, reduce operational costs, and create better work opportunities for flexible workers.

About Brandmint

Dubai-based Brandmint is a next-generation creative agency specialized in integrating AI agents into the marketing workflow. By empowering human creatives with AI-driven capacity, Brandmint delivers high-scale, high-impact brand transformations at speeds previously thought impossible.

