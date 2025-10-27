The new "Real-Time Pay" features ends the wait for payday, helping workers stay ahead of debt and inflation

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile , the leading AI-powered platform for connecting businesses with flexible, skilled workers, today announced the launch of its FREE Real-Time Pay feature to workers on its platform and not just independent contractors. The launch is part of a bold new nationwide campaign, "Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck Is Dead," highlighting the company's commitment to empowering workers with financial freedom in a challenging economic climate.

WorkWhile Launches Real-Time Pay to All Workers, Declaring “Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck Is Dead”

The move comes at a critical time for American workers. Recent reports show that a growing percentage of the U.S. population is living paycheck-to-paycheck, with household budgets stretched thin by inflation and rising costs of essential goods and services. Compounding this challenge, high interest rates have made credit card debt and personal loans more expensive than ever, trapping many in a cycle of high-interest borrowing just to cover unexpected expenses.

WorkWhile's Real-Time Pay feature will provide workers with no-cost access to a significant portion of their earned wages the day after they complete a shift. This stands in stark contrast to traditional bi-weekly or monthly pay cycles, which can force workers to resort to high-cost financial products like payday loans or credit card advances when faced with an emergency.

"For too long, the traditional payroll system has failed to keep pace with the real-world financial needs of hourly workers," said Jarah Euston, CEO of WorkWhile. "The gap between earning money and accessing it can be the difference between financial stability and a spiral into high-interest debt. Our Real-Time Pay feature directly addresses this problem. We are not just accelerating a payment; we are providing a vital tool for financial health and declaring that the old model of living paycheck-to-paycheck is no longer the default."

Unlike many fee-based early wage access products, WorkWhile's Real-Time Pay is provided at no cost to the worker. The company believes that earned wages belong to the worker, and they should be able to access them without incurring fees or interest that further diminish their take-home pay. This philosophy is a cornerstone of the "Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck Is Dead" nationwide campaign, which advocates for a future where workers have full control over their earnings and financial well-being.

The company's platform, which uses proprietary AI to help match workers with available shifts, is already trusted by hundreds of businesses and hundreds of thousands of workers across the country. The expansion of Real-Time Pay is expected to further attract top-tier talent to the platform and help businesses retain reliable and skilled employees.

WorkWhile is dedicated to building the future of work where every individual can thrive. The "Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck Is Dead" campaign will include a series of digital and social media initiatives aimed at educating workers and employers about the benefits of on-demand pay and its role in promoting financial wellness. The rollout of Real-Time Pay will occur in phases starting immediately and may be limited in eligibility and some geography to start.

