Workwhile Launches RISE Indicator to Revolutionize Economic Indicators with Real-Time Earnings Growth Data

RISE provides instant insight into how wages are keeping pace with inflation

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Money2020 conference today, Workwhile, the foremost AI-powered labor platform committed to a worker-centric mission, unveiled its new RISE (Rate of Increase of Salary and Earnings) Indicator. Building upon the success of its pioneering ALUR Index, RISE offers a real-time, high-frequency measurement of year-over-year (YoY) earnings growth, providing a dynamic and lucid perspective on earnings trajectories in the United States.

Redefining Economic Measurement with Real-Time Data

Workwhile's new RISE Indicator is a live data signal designed to address the limitations of traditional economic indicators, which often lag the fast-paced modern economy. The indicator, powered by Workwhile's proprietary data engine, is available nationally as RISE.US and on a state-by-state basis, such as RISE.CA for California and RISE.NY for New York state. While its first index, ALUR (American Labor Utilization Rate), measured the continuous earning power of the nation's flexible workforce and challenged the outdated concept of unemployment, RISE focuses on the crucial metric of wage growth. This new indicator is poised to become an essential tool for economists, policymakers, and industry leaders to compare real-time wage growth against inflation, providing a clearer picture of economic health and worker prosperity.

"The launch of RISE is a natural extension of our mission to build a more efficient and equitable labor market," said Jarah Euston, WorkWhile CEO. "If ALUR helped us understand that 'Unemployment is Dead' by showcasing continuous earning, RISE will show us whether workers' wages are truly keeping pace with cost of living inflation. We're providing the high-frequency data needed to make informed decisions in a volatile economy."

RISE Against Inflation

Since the start of 2025, RISE has exceeded Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation all but one time through August, indicating strong earnings growth that's more than keeping pace with prices. This helps workers in general and Flex workers in particular stay ahead of inflation, in real time, without having to wait for annual salary adjustments.

The Power of AI and a Worker-First Ethos

As an AI-native platform, Workwhile is well positioned to offer such a granular and up-to-the-minute indicator. The company's technology intelligently helps match businesses with a high-quality, reliable workforce, while empowering hourly workers with flexible jobs, next-day pay, and meaningful perks. This worker-first approach ensures a continuous and dynamic flow of data, making the RISE Indicator not only accurate but also a powerful representation of the real-time earnings health of the workforce.

Availability

The RISE Indicator is available in real-time at workwhile.ai/RISE and it is free to use.

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is the leading AI-powered labor platform dedicated to connecting businesses with high-quality, reliable talent and empowering workers with flexible jobs, speedy pay, and meaningful perks like telehealth. With a worker-first ethos, WorkWhile is building the future of work where every individual can thrive. For more information, please visit: workwhile.ai.

Press Contact:

Jenny Bourne

2087618447

SOURCE WorkWhile