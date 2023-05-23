WorkWhile, the Worker-First Labor Marketplace, Launches Expansion into Hospitality & Events Industries

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile, the worker-first labor marketplace connecting businesses with a reliable hourly workforce, today announced the expansion of its offerings to the hospitality and events services sectors. WorkWhile is now ready to fill in-demand open roles in concessions, event services, food services, and other hospitality industries.

WorkWhile is a labor technology platform that matches workers to shifts that fit their skills, schedule, and location. WorkWhile utilizes cutting-edge AI and machine learning to identify the most reliable hourly workers and connect them with the right jobs in their area. Workers are supported with perks rarely available at traditional hourly wage jobs—such as next-day pay and free virtual healthcare services. Businesses use WorkWhile for a high-quality workforce that they can scale up or down, as needed.

The hospitality industry employs over 15 million workers in the United States alone, with 1.5m open positions as of March 2023. However, since COVID-19, soaring turnover rates and inconsistent schedules have made it even more difficult to hire and retain for key roles in events and hospitality. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , during the first quarter of 2023, hospitality workers reported working only an average of 25.5 hours per week. For many hourly wage employees, part-time work alone is not enough. The flexible shifts available on WorkWhile give hospitality and event workers the power to take control of their hours and receive a consistent paycheck.

"Our worker-first mindset drives everything we do at WorkWhile. By expanding into the hospitality industry, we are responding to the strong demand from our workers who have experience in these jobs. Hospitality and events face chronic staffing shortages—making these industries the natural next steps in our evolution" said Jarah Euston, CEO and Co-founder of WorkWhile.

To better support the complexities of hospitality and events work, WorkWhile also launched an AI-powered shift onboarding process that screens and prepares workers for their shifts—resulting in higher fill rates and quality for business partners. Workers, in turn, receive additional information to ensure that they have what they need to be successful. This new process captures all the critical details required for shifts in hospitality, such as certifications, permits, or even dress codes, and prepares workers before clocking in. It's a win-win for businesses and workers alike.

One of WorkWhile's early partnerships with a premier event services provider has yielded remarkable success. Previous experience with contingent labor providers led the customer to request more workers than needed due to expected no-shows. When WorkWhile quickly achieved 100% fill rates with minimal no-shows, the customer was happily overstaffed. At the event, WorkWhile workers provided outstanding, high-quality service that was indistinguishable from the customer's own staff.

Jarah Euston added, "Our expansion into the hospitality and events sectors represents an exciting new chapter for WorkWhile and for our workers."

About WorkWhile:

As a full-stack labor platform, WorkWhile sources and screens workers, schedules shifts, processes payments, and retains workers with added benefits and features.

WorkWhile serves warehousing, light industrial, last-mile delivery, event services, food production, hospitality, and general labor. WorkWhile operates across the United States in major cities in 20 states and counting.

