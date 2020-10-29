World 3D Printing Market Analysis 2020: Material and Equipment Opportunities, Trends and Markets

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing: Material and Equipment Opportunities, Trends, and Markets" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is a wide variety of processes and sub-processes used by industrial manufacturers to build metal parts. Metal additive manufacturing is likely to compete directly with expensive, low volume and high quality processes such as CNC machining and metal metallurgy. 3D printing manufacturers not likely to be successful targeting replacing high volume manufacturing which utilizes processes such as investment casting that benefit greatly from economies of scale.



Direct product manufacturing using printing can reduce the number of steps required for parts production, transportation, assembly, and distribution, and it can reduce the amount of material wasted in comparison with subtractive methods. The importance of 3D printing goes beyond prototyping; it can change how various parts of the supply chain interact today.



In metal 3D printing, it is crucial to differentiate between two main types of technologies:



"Pure part" printing and "green part" processes. Generally, "green part" printers, produced by relatively newer entrants such as HPQ and Desktop Metal, are cheaper and faster with higher material attach rate, making them more suitable for higher volume production of non-critical parts, such as industrial parts and auto accessories. However, "pure part" AM machines benefit from higher precision of build and produce parts at better repeatability, which is important in producing critical parts in highly regulated industries such as Auto, Heavy vehicles, Medical Devices, Aerospace, and Defense.



This report provides a deep dive overview of the additive manufacturing (AM, also known as 3D printing) market. Ever since additive manufacturing was referred to as the third industrial revolution, a key focus for the industry was about moving from prototyping and short run manufacturing into higher volume production. While not likely to replace traditional high-volume manufacturing techniques such as metal casting given the latter's benefits from scale, metal AM is highly suitable for a variety of applications including: replacement parts, prosthetic implants, custom auto and aerospace parts, among others.



3D printing industry remains highly fragmented across different printers, materials, and software. This fragmentation in the 3D industry will be a catalyst for growth, as no single company controls the majority of the market. This report focuses on the key printer and material technologies and outlines the various leaders across these technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 3D Printing Overview

2.1 Benefits Of 3D Printing

2.2 Limitations Of 3D Printing

2.3 3D Market Segmentation

2.4 Regional Activities



Chapter 3 Market Analyses

3.1 Introduction

3.2 3D Printing Industry

3.3 3D Printing Industry By Geographic Region

3.4 3D Printer Forecast

3.5 3D Printing Service Bureau Forecast

3.6 3D Printing Industry By Application

3.7 Materials



Chapter 4 Technology Issues and Trends

4.1 Selective laser sintering (SLS)

4.2 Direct metal laser sintering (DMLS)

4.3 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

4.4 Stereolithography (SLA)

4.5 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) [Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)]

4.6 Laser Powder Forming (LPF)

4.7 PolyJet Technology

4.8 Multi Jet Fusion

4.9 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

4.10 Material Jetting



Chapter 5 Equipment Suppliers

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Prototyping

5.1.2 Mass Customization

5.2 Profiles Of Major Printer Manufacturers

5.2.1 3D Systems

5.2.2 Stratasys

5.2.3 ExOne Company

5.2.4 ProtoPlant

5.2.5 Mark Forged

5.2.6 Voxeljet AG (Germany)

5.2.7 EOS GmbH (Germany)

5.2.8 Arcam AB (Sweden)

5.2.9 EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany)

5.2.10 Renishaw plc (UK)

5.2.11 SLM Solutions GmbH (Germany)

5.2.12 Concept Laser GmbH (Germany)

5.2.13 Hoganas AB (Sweden)

5.2.14 Materialise NV (Belgium)

5.2.15 Mcor Technologies Ltd. (Ireland)

5.2.16 Xact Metal

5.2.17 Cincinnati Inc.

5.2.18 Mitsubishi

5.2.19 Beijing TierTime (China)

5.2.20 Shaanxi (China)

5.2.21 Digital Wax Systems (DWS) (Italy)

5.2.22 Blue Printer

5.2.23 Organovo

5.2.24 Shapeways (The Netherlands)

5.2.25 Hewlett-Packard

5.2.26 XYZprinting

5.2.27 Evolve Additive Solutions

5.2.28 Origin

5.2.29 Carbon3D

5.2.30 Desktop Metal

5.2.31 Metal X

5.3 Manufacturers By Printer Type

5.4 Equipment Suppliers, Type, And Prices

5.5 Open Source (RepRaps)



Chapter 6 Materials And Materials Suppliers

6.1. Plastics/Thermoplastics

6.2 Powders

6.3 Advanced Materials

6.4 Third Party Material Infrastructure

6.5 Equipment Supplier Material Infrastructure



Chapter 7 Applications

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electronics/High-Tech

7.3 Medicals

7.4 Automotive

7.5 Aerospace

7.6 Consumer Products

7.7 Military/Defense

7.8 Industrial Products

7.9 Educational

