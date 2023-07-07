World Advanced Wound Management (AWM) Technologies Report 2023: A $15.3 Billion Market by 2028 - Technology Innovations and New Product Development Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for AWM products was worth $10.7 billion in 2022. The market is expected to increase to $15.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023 till 2027.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for AWM products and technologies. It describes the different types of AWM products (advanced nonbiological wound dressings, wound biologics/bioactives, external wound healing devices, anti-adhesion products and other advanced consumable technologies and wound closure sealants and glues) and their current and historical market revenues.

AWM is a significant and growing market. The incidence, chronicity and complexity of wounds is strongly influenced by age and lifestyle factors, including smoking, weight, alcohol consumption, a lack of exercise and unhealthy diet.

Demographic health trends such as an aging population, and the sharp rise in the incidence of diabetes, obesity and other chronic diseases, are resulting in the increased prevalence of systemic comorbidities, leading to growing prevalence of hard-to-heal wounds.

Moreover, a large middle class accessing higher levels of care, and increasing understanding of the economic benefits of using AWM products early in the wound-healing process, are also fueling the growth of the

market.



Due to the huge costs associated with delayed wound healing, a growing number of patients worldwide are receiving advanced treatment of wounds.

The adoption of AWM products is expected to continue growing at a rapid rate due to increasing awareness of clinical and economic benefits of using these products among healthcare professionals as well as the growing number of patients demanding more effective treatment solutions. However, the high cost of AWM products, inadequate reimbursement and pricing pressures are the key restraining factors in the market.



The competition in the AWM market is intense, and the market is witnessing rapid advances in technologies and an increasing emphasis on intellectual property.



For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market shares. However, this report does not cover support/complementary products that are used to enhance wound healing outcomes, such as compression systems, skin protectants, cover dressings, tapes and wound assessment tools.

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 3M, AbbVie Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, and Smith & Nephew Plc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2 % Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population

Greater Incidence of Obesity, Diabetes and Other Chronic Conditions

Increasing Acceptance of Innovative Technologies and Protocols for Complex Wound Treatment

Emerging Markets

Technology Innovations and New Product Development

Market Restraints

High Cost of AWM Products

Reimbursement and Pricing Issues

Stringent Regulatory Environment

Market Opportunities

Market Consolidation

Multiple Underpenetrated Markets Outside the U.S.

Company Profiles

3M

Abbvie Inc.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Biotissue Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Cardinal Health

Coloplast A/S

Convatec Group Plc

Cook Biotech Inc.

Dermarite Industries Llc

Essity

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Medline Industries

Mimedx

Misonix Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care Ab.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Paul Hartmann Ag

Smith & Nephew Plc

Urgo Group

Winner Medical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

The Integumentary System

Wound Classifications

Process of Wound Healing

Stages of Wound Healing

Inflammatory Phase

Destructive Phase

Proliferative Phase

Maturation

Healing by Secondary Intention

Factors Affecting Wound Healing

General Health Indicators Affecting Wound Healing

Complications of Wound Healing

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product/Technology Type

Overview

Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings

Wound Biologics/Bioactives

External Wound Healing Devices

Anti-Adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies

Wound Closure Sealants and Glues

Global Market for AWM Products by Type

Chapter 5 Global Market for Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate and Gelling Fiber Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Superabsorbent Dressings

Contact Layer Dressings

Other Advanced Dressings

Global Market for Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings by Product Type

Chapter 6 Global Market for Wound Biologics/Bioactive Dressings

Cellular and Tissue-based Products (CTPs)/Skin Substitutes

Human Cellular Bioengineered Grafts

Xenografts

Allografts

Collagen Dressings

Growth Factors and Other Biologic Wound Management Products

Global Market for Wound Biologics/Bioactives by Product Type

Chapter 7 Global Market for External Wound Healing Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Reusable/Traditional NPWT Systems

Single-Use NPWT Systems

Oxygen Therapy Devices

Other External Wound Healing Devices

Wound Debridement Devices

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices

Electrical Stimulation and Electromagnetic Therapy Devices

Global Market for External Wound Healing Devices by Product Type

Chapter 8 Global Market for Anti-Adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies

Anti-Adhesion Products

Advanced Debriding and Cleansing Agents

Global Market for Anti-Adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies by Product Type

Chapter 9 Global Market for Wound Closure Sealants and Glues

Global Market for Wound Closure Sealants and Glues

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Markets for Advanced Wound Management Products by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Global Markets for AWM Product Types by Region

Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings

Wound Biologics/Bioactives

External Wound Healing Devices

Anti-Adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies

Wound Closure Sealants and Glues

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Application

Acute Wounds

Common Types of Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Common Types of Chronic Wounds

Wound Statistics

Global Market for AWM Product Types by Wound Type

Global Market for Advanced Acute Wound Management Products by Wound Type

Global Market for Advanced Chronic Wound Management Products by Wound Type

Global Market for AWM Product Types by Wound Type

Nonbiological Wound Dressings

Wound Biologics/Bioactives

External Wound Healing Devices

Anti-Adhesion and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies

Wound Closure Sealants and Glues

Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by End User

Hospital Outpatient Wound Centers

Inpatient Settings/Hospitals

Office or Clinic Settings

Others

Global Market for Advanced Wound Management Products by End User

Chapter 13 Regulatory Structure, and New Product Developments

FDA Regulatory Review and Approval Process Governing Cellular and/or Tissue-Based Products (CTPs) or Skin Substitutes

Premarket Approval (PMA)

510(k) Clearance

Biologics License Application (BLA)

361 Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (HCT/Ps)

Humanitarian Device Exemption

Coverage and Reimbursement

Medicare Coverage

Medicaid

Private Payers

FDA Approvals for Wound Care Biologics, by Approval Type

510 (K) Approvals

BLA Approvals

New Wound Care Biologics in Clinical Developments

Products

Applications

Chapter 14 New Developments and Emerging Technologies

AWM Products in Development

Human Placental Umbilical Cord Tissue

Electrical Stimulation Platform

Low-Dose Tissue Oxygenation System

Skin Substitute

Hydrogel Sheet Containing Stem Cells

Human Amniotic Liquid

Meshed Autograft

Bacteriophage-Loaded Microcapsule Spray

Autologous Skin Stem Cell Therapy

Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Global Market Shares of Leading Companies

Leading Companies by Product Type

Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings

Wound Biologics/Bioactives

External Wound Healing Devices

Wound Closure Sealants and Glues

Recent Industry Activities

Product Launches and Approvals

Acquisitions and Mergers

Other Developments

Select Insights from Industry Leaders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr1jjo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets