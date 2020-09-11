World Agriculture Drones Market Analysis 2020-2025, by Application, Offering, Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Component and Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Drones Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring), Offering, Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Component, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A few key factors driving the growth of this market are pressure on global food supply due to the growing world population and an increase in venture funding for the development of agriculture drones.

Agriculture drones market for software and services to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The agriculture drones market for software and services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to high investments being done by the venture capitalists and investors in the startup companies offering software and analytics to digitize the information collected by drones; these investments are mainly directed at the implementation of mapping, imaging, and data analytics software.

Field crops to account for the largest share of agriculture drones market during the forecast period

Farmers have started using drones for farming operations as they can operate longer than humans and reduce operational expenses. UAVs are also expected to be utilized on a large scale in field crops compared with other types of agricultural produce.

North America to account for the largest size of agriculture drones market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest size of the agriculture drones market during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of vendors, continuous advancements in technology, and reducing prices of equipment are contributing to the growth of the agriculture drones market in North America. Moreover, innovations in technology and the emergence of data generation, storage, cloud computing, computer processing capacity, and delivery systems have led to the growth of the agriculture drones market in North America. COVID-19 is likely to affect the revenue of the agriculture drones market from North America in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Agriculture Drones Market, by Offering

7 Agriculture Drones Market, by Component

8 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farming Environment

9 Agriculture Drones Market, by Application



10 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farm Produce

11 Agriculture Drones Market, by Geography

12 Agriculture Drones Market, by Range

13 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farm Size

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Agriculture Drones Market: Adjacent and Related Markets

