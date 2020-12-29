World Alopecia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis, by Gender, Application and Region - Featuring Profiles of Key Players Cipla Inc, Johnson AG, Transitions Hair Pty Ltd. and More

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alopecia Market Share, Growth & Analysis, By Disease, By Application, By Sales Distribution, By Gender And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing prevalence of diseases that trigger alopecia, such as hyperthyroidism, hypopituitarism, lupus, acute stress disorder, and diabetes, are stimulating market growth.



Market Size - USD 9.08 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends - Growing focus on aesthetic appearance and rise in disposable incomes.



The Global Alopecia Market size is expected to reach 13.65 Billion from USD 9.08 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic disorders, such as celiac disease, hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, Hodgkin's disease, acute stress disorder, hypopituitarism, Hashimoto's disease, lupus, diabetes, Addison's disease, and others, which trigger alopecia in patients.



Changing lifestyle habits, such as overconsumption of alcohol and tobacco and growing stress levels, are resulting in an increased number of alopecia cases globally. Increasing focus on physical appearance and rising disposable incomes are favoring industry growth.



The increasing prevalence of oral treatments, licensed topical treatments, such as minoxidil, finasteride, and surgical procedures, such as hair transplantation or replacement, is expected to boost alopecia market growth over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest

The growing prevalence of alopecia areata on account of the rising incidences of autoimmune diseases among the populace, including diabetes, Down's syndrome, hyperthyroidism, and others, is driving alopecia market growth.

Growing focus on the aesthetic appeal and physical appearance among individuals is the key factor contributing significantly to the alopecia market revenue share.

The growing popularity of laser treatments as a common non-invasive approach for alopecia is likely to boost the growth of the androgenetic segment.

On the basis of disease type, the alopecia areata segment accounted for around 39.30% of the alopecia market share in 2019.

Based on application, the dermatology clinics segment contributed a revenue share close to USD 4.69 billion in 2019 and is estimated to gain major traction over the analysis period. The growth can be attributed to effective and suitable medication or therapy prescribed by dermatologists for positive results.

In the regional landscape, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 5.4% through 2027 on account of a vast population suffering from alopecia along with growing awareness among patients regarding the available therapeutic options in the region.

The rise in economic development, coupled with increasing per capita healthcare spending in emerging countries such as China, Singapore, and India, is anticipated to offer major opportunities for the alopecia market.

North America region accounted for around 22.30% of the alopecia market share in 2019 and is forecast to grow significantly through 2027 on account of the increasing consumer disposable incomes, rise in the introduction of new drugs, and the complementary initiatives taken by relevant organizations like NAAF and AHLA in the region.

Prominent players in the global alopecia market are Cipla Inc., Transitions Hair Pty Ltd., Johnson and Johnson AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cirrus Hair Centers, Merck & Co., Inc., Lexington International LLC, Follica, Inc., Capillus, and Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH, among others.

Key report features:



A robust analysis and estimation of the Alopecia Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of the all the major players in the Alopecia market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization



