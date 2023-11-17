World Animal Protection Investigation reveals all Bali tourist venues exploit animals

News provided by

World Animal Protection

17 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Researchers expose that there is no ethical way to see wild animals at tourist venue

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bali may be a dream destination for tourists, but a new investigation by World Animal Protection has revealed that every single wildlife venue in the country is a nightmare for the animals.

The report, Paradise Lost, conducted by World Animal Protection, found that over 1,300 wild animals, including elephants, orangutans, and dolphins, are being exploited for tourist entertainment in inadequate conditions across Bali and Lombok. The majority of the venues investigated fail to meet even the most basic needs of the wild animals being held in captivity. 

The investigation also found that despite increasing demand for responsible tourism options, many of the world's largest tourism operators are still promoting and selling these cruel wildlife venues in Bali, thereby profiting from animal abuse.

An assessment of 34 venues was conducted, aiming to provide a current picture of wildlife in the tourism/entertainment industry in Bali and Lombok, and identify any changes since World Animal Protection's last assessment in 2017. It concluded that there has been no significant improvement in the six years since the last report.

The 2023 Paradise Lost report reveals: 

  • Wild animals are still suffering from inadequate conditions across all venues visited during the investigation. 
  • Elephant riding and bathing, close encounters, wildlife selfies, swimming with dolphins in artificial pools, and touching turtles in small pens are some of the cruellest wildlife attractions observed.  
  • Elephants were seen chained without shade during the day at Mason Elephant Park and Tasta Zoo. 
  • Global travel giants including GetYourGuide, Traveloka, and Trip.com continue to sell cruel wildlife entertainment attractions in Bali and Lombok for profit. 
  • While some small changes were noted, none were significant enough to result in any venue being rated even close to the 'best possible' scenario for any of the focal species. 

Liz Cabrera Holtz, Senior Programs Manager, World Animal Protection, US said: 
"Bali might be a paradise for tourists, but wild animals are living in misery in venues across Bali. World Animal Protection is warning US tourists that there is currently no ethical way to view wild animals at tourist venues in Bali and Lombok. Tourists have a responsibility to ensure their travel experiences are not hurting animals. We're urging all travelers to steer clear of all wild animal venues and instead support places like accredited sanctuaries and Wildlife Heritage Areas."

World Animal Protection and World Cetacean Alliance recently launched a new global program, working in coalition with responsible travel businesses and wildlife charities, to forever change the way people view and understand wildlife. Wildlife Heritage Areas have been launched in the United States, Peru/Colombia, Brazil, Italy, Australia, Portugal, and South Africa. Wildlife Heritage Areas provide a clear solution for eliminating the exploitation of animals by the modern tourism sector.

It is long past time to end all attractions that force animals to suffer by allowing them to be ridden, touched, or posed for selfies. The tourism industry needs to continue to move towards a sustainable model to ensure all wild animals have a right to a wild life.

About World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection is a global organization working to end factory farming and wildlife exploitation. We expose cruel systems, promote animal-friendly alternatives, and influence policy change. For over 70 years, World Animal Protection has been rewriting the story for animals.   

Working across almost 50 countries with offices in 12, we are the only animal welfare organization with UN Consultative Status, enabling us to engage with and influence global decision-makers. We prioritize animals in farming and wild animals exploited for use in entertainment, as pets, and in fashion.

SOURCE World Animal Protection

Also from this source

Eight locations across the globe are named Wildlife Heritage Areas

Eight locations across the globe are named Wildlife Heritage Areas

World Animal Protection and World Cetacean Alliance have launched a new global program, working in coalition with responsible travel businesses and...
Meat giant JBS linked to illegal deforestation and theft of indigenous land in Brazil

Meat giant JBS linked to illegal deforestation and theft of indigenous land in Brazil

A new investigation conducted by Repórter Brasil in coordination with World Animal Protection reveals that JBS recently bought corn and soy crops...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.