World Animal Protection Unveils The Cultivator: The First AI Chatbot to Explore Cultivated Meat

World Animal Protection

Nov 14, 2024, 09:00 ET

The Cultivator empowers people to dive into the future of cultivated meat with cutting-edge AI technology, unlocking a world of possibilities!

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Animal Protection, US, a global animal advocacy organization has partnered with PubTrawlr, an innovative AI software company to launch The Cultivator, the first-ever AI chatbot focused on answering questions about cultivated meat.

The Cultivator was created to offer the public an engaging, interactive way to explore the exciting world of cultivated meat—what it is, how it works, and why it has the power to revolutionize our food system. By enabling the production of meat without slaughter, cultivated meat could dramatically reduce the nine billion animals forced into the cruel industrial farming system every year in the U.S. With The Cultivator, World Animal Protection invites everyone to imagine a kinder, more sustainable future for food.

Harnessing groundbreaking technology, The Cultivator aims to give users quick, easy access to a vast world of knowledge on cultivated meat. Constantly updated, the chatbot grows with each new study and insight, drawing from a rich collection of resources and research from industry leaders.

The Cultivator will live on World Animal Protection's website as an accessible resource, empowering anyone curious about cultivated meat to discover its potential to revolutionize food systems and protect animals.

Lindsay Oliver, Executive Director, World Animal Protection, US states

"The Cultivator" is a groundbreaking step toward building a kinder future for animals and our planet. By harnessing the power of AI, we're not just changing the way we eat, but the way we think about food. Creating meat without slaughter is the future of food, and it's within our reach."

Dr. Jonathan P. Scaccia, President of PubTrawlr Research said

"From the beginning, PubTrawlr has been about making scientific research more accessible so that it can be used to further justice worldwide. We are so humbled to be able to contribute to World Animal Protection's mission by making it easier to understand research on cultivated meat."

World Animal Protection believes that The Cultivator will increase people's curiosity and appetite for cultivated meat, which is poised to become widely available to consumers in the next few years.

To learn more and try out The Cultivator visit here.

About World Animal Protection 

World Animal Protection is a global organization working to end animal exploitation. We expose cruel systems, promote animal-friendly alternatives, and influence policy change. For over 70 years, we've been rewriting the story for animals.

Working across almost 50 countries with offices in 12, we are the only global animal advocacy organization with general consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and all its subsidiary bodies It enables us to engage with and influence global decision-makers. We prioritize animals in farming and wild animals exploited for use in entertainment, as pets, and in fashion.

SOURCE World Animal Protection

