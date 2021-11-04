World Animal Protection Welcomes New US Executive Director

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global animal welfare non-profit organization, World Animal Protection today announced that Lindsay Oliver has joined the organization as its new US Executive Director. With over twenty years of experience in animal advocacy, Oliver will focus on the organization's mission to move the world to protect animals.

Oliver has used her programmatic field work to drive real and lasting policy and legislative change for animals at some of the biggest companies in the US (Nestlé, Costco, McDonald's, and more). This unique perspective allows her to speak to the heart of these issues, which has proven to be a powerful storytelling tool to drive people-power and new financial supporters to back animal welfare work.

Lindsay Oliver, Executive Director, World Animal Protection, US, states:

"I am beyond thrilled to have joined World Animal Protection and look forward to continuing the great work we do. Since I was a toddler, snuggled up with our family dog, my life's path was clear--to help animals.

After graduating from college with a B.S. in Marketing, I turned down a corporate gig and got a job as an undercover animal cruelty investigator. Determined to see for myself what happens inside some of the world's most hidden industries, I spent years on the frontlines covertly filming abuse at circuses, zoos, pet stores, puppy mills, factory farms, and research facilities.

I was able to bring awareness to these issues because people care about animals. Whether through campaigning, fundraising or advocacy work I look forward to moving the world to end animal cruelty. Forever."

Steve McIvor, CEO, World Animal Protection, added:

"I am delighted to have Lindsay Oliver join the World Animal Protection team as the new US Country Director. I am extremely impressed with Lindsay's background of 20 + years in animal welfare and how she has dedicated her life's work to create a world where animals live free of suffering, said Steve McIvor, CEO, World Animal Protection." "Oliver's ability to collaborate and care for team members and her strong passion around advancing equity, diversity and inclusion demonstrates that she will be a wonderful fit in the US and lead a healthy organizational culture."

World Animal Protection works directly with companies to ensure high standards of welfare for the animals in their care; with governments and other stakeholders to prevent wild animals being cruelly traded, trapped or killed; and working for the better treatment of farmed animals.



Oliver will use her past career experience including strategic planning, benchmarking, and a strong passion for advancing DEIB efforts and establishing and sustaining healthy organizational cultures to lead World Animal Protection to creating a world where animals live free of suffering.

About World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection has moved the world to protect animals for more than 55 years. With offices in 13 countries, World Animal Protection works to give animals a better life. The organization's activities include working with companies to ensure high standards of welfare for the animals in their care; working with governments and other stakeholders to prevent wild animals being cruelly traded, trapped or killed; and working for the better treatment of farmed animals.

World Animal Protection influences decision-makers to put animal welfare on the global agenda and inspires people to change animals' lives for the better. More information on World Animal Protection can be found at: http://www.worldanimalprotection.us/

