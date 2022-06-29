World Antenna Market Analysis Report 2022: Major Driving Trends and Challenges that Affect the Market and the Vendor Landscape

Jun 29, 2022, 08:15 ET
This report provides an overview of the global antenna market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type and end-user application.
The fate of the antenna market remains tightly tied to the prospects of its applications, and with good reason: antennas are the simplest radio components. They perform the most elementary function of wireless communication: transmission and reception. Not surprisingly, the earliest innovations of the telecommunication domains have been related mostly to antennas.
Gradually, advances in signal processing relegated antenna innovation to the background. In the modern era, the antenna is the device in which the software sophistication of signal processing meets the hardware reality of atmospheric ambiance and the primal laws of physics.
Miniaturized antennas (e.g., fractal antennas) have become popular in recent years. The improvement of antenna signal processing abilities has been another significant advancement. The development of the finite difference time domain method (FDTD), the moment method (MOM) and analytical approaches (e.g., geometric diffraction theory [GTD]), which have already been evolved into business applications, are examples of theoretical progress.
In terms of antenna measurement technology, nearfield and microwave darkroom measurement technology were created, as well as antenna test field strengthening and radio source testing technology, and a test automation system.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. It explains current trends, provides an analysis of the antenna vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global antenna market.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights the current and future market potential of antenna technology, along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities within the industry
- Market outlook and forecast the market size for antenna systems in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by antenna type, end-user application, and region
- Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and prospects for numerous types of antenna technology, and areas of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments
- In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and the impact on wearable computing device sales
- Coverage of antenna applications in different sectors and discussion of their benefits, limitations, and prospects in qualitative and quantitative terms
- Review of patent grants for antenna systems and related patent applications by each major category
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Airgain Inc., Amphenol Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Huber+Suhner, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson), and TE Connectivity Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Antenna Overview
- Evolution and History of Antennas
- Antenna Concepts and Terminology
- Individual Materials Used in Antenna Manufacturing
- Metal
- Others
- Ceramic and Other Dielectrics
- Polytetrafluoroethylene
- Electrified Gas and Plasma
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Value Chain Analysis
- Research and Development
- Raw Material Suppliers
- System Integrators
- Suppliers and Distributors
- End-users
- Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the Market for Antennas
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Antenna Type
- Introduction
- Smart Antennas
- Mimo Antenna
- Phased Array Antenna
- High-Gain Antennas Including Reflectors
- Parabolic Antenna
- Horn Antenna
- Lo-Periodic Antenna
- Other Antennas
- Fractal Antennas
- Patch, Miniature, Embedded and Other Low-Power Antennas
- Patch Antennas
- Planar Inverted F Antenna
- Global Positioning System Antennas
- Other Antennas
- Flat-Panel/Short-Range Antennas
- Other Short-Range Antennas
- Medium-Gain Antennas
- Yagi
- Biconical Antenna
- Discone Antenna
- Spiral Antenna
- Other Antennas
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-User Application
- Introduction
- Tv/Radio Infrastructure and User Equipment
- Examples and Use Cases
- Defense and Surveillance Devices and Systems
- Residential/Industrial/Commercial Properties and User Devices
- Wireless Telecommunications Infrastructure
- Computing Devices and Systems
- Mobile Phones
- Satellite Communications Infrastructure (Barring Terrestrial and Marine Components)
- Telematics
- Medical Devices and Systems
- Aviation
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Patents by Year
- Patents by Country
- Granted Patents by Company
- Patents by Ipc Code
- Aviation
- Cellular and Non-Cellular Mobility Telephony Access and User Equipment
- Das
- Defense and Security
- Generic Performance Improvement Innovations
- Marine and Mining Applications
- Medical Electronics, Healthcare and Fitness
- Portable Devices
- Radar
- Rfid
- Satellite Communications, Gps and Astronomy
- Telematics and Automotive
- Tv and Radio Broadcast and Reception
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Introduction
- Noteworthy Developments
- Commercialization of PaaS
- Das/In-Building Coverage
- Defense Focus
- Principal Stakeholder Categories
- Antenna Manufacturers and Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Distributors and Licensees
- Antenna Intellectual Property Owners
- End-User Device Manufacturers
Profiles of Key Companies
- Airgain Inc.
- Amphenol Corp.
- Commscope Holding Co. Inc.
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Huber+Suhner
- Mobi Antenna Technologies (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.
- Sierra Wireless
- Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson (Ericsson)
- Te Connectivity Ltd.
Other Companies
- Aac Technologies
- A.H. Systems Inc.
- Amt Microwave Corp.
- Antenna Design and Manufacturing Co.
- Antenna Products
- Antenna Technology Communications Inc.
- Antenova M2M Ltd.
- Ar Rf/Microwave Instrumentation
- Arraycomm LLC
- Astronics
- Boeing Co.
- Broadcom Corp.
- Cernex
- Cesiumastro
- Cobham Ltd.
- Dorado International Corp.
- First Rf
- Fractal Antenna Systems
- Fractus
- L3Harris Technologies Communications
- Laird Technologies (Acquired by Te Connectivity)
- Linx Technologies
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Molex
- Motorola Solutions
- Rami
- Samsung Electronics
- Taoglas
- Tecom Industries Inc. (Smiths Interconnect)
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Trimble
- Twin Antennas
- Ubc Inc.
- Videocomm Technologies
- Vidyut Yantra Udyog
- Wistron Neweb Corp.
- Woken Technology
