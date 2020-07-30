World Antibacterial Personal Wipes Market Report 2020, Featuring Company Profiles of Key Players Care Wet Wipes, ConvaTec, Guardpack, Tufco LP and Uniwipe

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Antibacterial Personal Wipes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Types; Distribution Channel; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-bacterial personal wipes market was valued at US$ 5,226.73 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 10,061.40 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2027.



Based on product types, the anti-bacterial personal wipes market is segmented into sanitizing, skincare, and wound cleaning. The sanitizing segment held the largest share of the Anti-bacterial personal wipes market, and is also estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Sanitizing wipes are used to lower the number of germs or bacteria's present on hands. Most commercially available sanitizing wipes are capable of eliminating 99.9% of the germs. Sanitizing wipes often require pre-cleaning with a detergent before use and if not done, can render the sanitizing formula ineffective. Hard surface sanitizing wipes are capable of killing most germs, fungi, and bacteria but are mostly ineffective at killing mold, mildew and viruses. Sanitizing wipes are lightweight and are available in travel friendly pack as they eliminate the use of soap and water. They offer a gentle, convenient, and effective way to sanitize hands. The rising focus toward personal hygiene and sanitation has propelled the demand for sanitizing wipes. The growing concerns over spread of infections through harmful bacteria and germs have increased the importance of sanitation. Burgeoning demand for anti-bacterial personal wipes to sanitize and disinfect spaces including kitchens, washrooms, office meeting rooms, etc. has spurred the consumption of anti-bacterial personal wipes.



The anti-bacterial personal wipes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East &Africa. North America held the largest share of the global anti-bacterial personal wipes market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will account for a remarkable share in the anti-bacterial personal wipes market owing to the vigorous growth of personal care products due to the concerns related to personal hygiene in the region. The US held a larger share of the North America anti-bacterial personal wipes as it has a larger population and are the most developed economies spurring the growth of the customer goods industry. North America is an attractive market categorized by the increasing demand for anti-bacterial personal wipes. The growing customer awareness regarding personal hygiene backed by purchasing power to buy high priced products is positively impacting the growth of anti-bacterial personal wipes market.



