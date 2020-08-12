World Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market 2020-2025: 3D Cockpit is the Future

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive digital instrument cluster market is poised to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).

The automotive industry has entered into the era of autonomous vehicles and ADAS, it is posing more demand on the instrument cluster to display content to the driver which can be reconfigured based on context and driver preferences while displaying required information to ensure safe driving experience.

The digital instrument cluster has become smarter, as they are coming with various driving modes, their instrument clusters change according to the driving modes. As the overall display system of the vehicle is evolving with the introduction of various display systems, the cost of the instrument cluster will be decreasing in the future.

Instrument clusters in vehicles are rapidly growing. The new instrument clusters are larger and come with higher resolution. It has evolved from large mechanical displays to electromechanical and now completely digital display.

3D cockpit will be the future of the automotive digital instrument cluster market.



Leading automotive digital instrument cluster manufacturers are developing new technologies to make the driver experience safer and more informative. Display manufacturers are increasing the depth of the image in digital clusters, enabling 3-D effects, for a more interactive experience. For instance,

In 2020, Continental AG has developed an innovative natural 3D light field instrument cluster for Genesis GV80, as the name suggests it brings the third dimension into upcoming vehicles display. The new technology will make the driver experience safer more comfortable and intuitive.

In 2019, Visteon Corporation has launched the digital instrument cluster for PEUGEOT 208. PEUGEOT's unique 3D i-Cockpit comes equipped with two TFTs which provide graphical content with 3D animations and content on both screens.

Asia-Pacific being the Fastest Growing Market



Asia-Pacific region is the largest automobile producer in the world. China, India, and Japan are the major economies in the regional market that are anticipated to grow at a faster rate in the global market. There is an increasing demand for enhanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in automobiles, advanced infotainment systems, telematics, gesture control systems, and central controllers are increasingly being introduced by OEMs in vehicles.



The automotive digital instrument cluster manufacturers are doing a partnership with other market participants to develop next-generation smart instrument cluster for their future vehicles. For instance,

In 2020, DENSO Corporation announced that in a joint effort with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. it is developing next-generation cockpit systems. The company's main focus is to enhance Harmony Core 4 integrated cockpit system which can coordinate with external cloud services and new HMI products.

4 integrated cockpit system which can coordinate with external cloud services and new HMI products. Panasonic developed an advanced cockpit concept, which features multiple displays and touchless operation. The innovative electronic cockpit solution combines the digital instrument cluster with other displays to continuously use HMI.

Competitive Landscape



The automotive digital instrument cluster market is consolidated and majorly dominated by few players, such as Robert Bosch Gmbh, Visteon Corporation, Continental AG. The market is highly driven by factors like advanced technology, more use of sensors, growing investment in R&D projects, and growing market of electric and autonomous vehicles.



