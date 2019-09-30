World Biomarkers Markets, 2014-2024 with 2019 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Biomarkers (Cardiac Markers, Tumor Markers, Coagulation Markers, Infectious Disease Markers, Immunological Disease Markers, Neurological Markers, C-Reactive Protein and Other Markers)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The World Market for Biomarkers estimates the world markets for biomarkers and biomarker tests from 2014 to 2024, with 2019 as the base year, providing global biomarker market forecasts for the total biomarker market.

Key Technologies Used to Identify & Analyze Biomarkers



Many different technologies have been developed and are used in biomarker discovery, and also for detection and analysis of known biomarkers. These include traditional technologies, some of which have been used for decades. In addition, many new technologies developed for other applications are now being applied in this field.



These include mass spectrometry and next-generation DNA sequencing. Many tests performed using newer technologies are currently being done primarily as laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) or by organizations performing clinical tests for pharmaceutical companies developing new drugs; however, some companies plan to eventually develop IVD test kits based on their laboratory assays.

Competition in the Market



The World Market for Biomarkers includes profiles of companies active in the discovery and/or commercialization of biomarkers. This includes companies commercializing in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and analysis of biomarkers, selected diagnostic companies commercializing diagnostic tests in their own CLIA certified laboratories for detection and analysis of biomarkers, and selected other players.



The report's focus is on companies with commercialized products and/or very advanced development programs. The diagnostics market is a highly competitive market, and there are many additional diagnostic companies that offer tests based on biomarkers discussed in this report.

Clinical Diagnostic Biomarker Market by Disease



In 2019, growth in the total global market for clinical diagnostic markers has been strong, with strong expansion expected to continue. The report discusses how this growth will be fueled by an aging population that is more susceptible to disease, the increasing number of targeted therapies being developed and introduced, and the large and growing clinical diagnostic test market.



Further, analysis in the report of key segments, such as the infectious disease and cancer segments, shows that growth will occur at different rates. The report provides the following data on segments of the clinical diagnostic biomarker market by disease:

Total Global Clinical Diagnostic Biomarker Market, 2014 - 2024, in $Millions (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Immunological Disease, Infectious Disease, Neurological Disease, Other, Total)

Clinical Diagnostic Biomarker Market Segments, 2014, 2019, 2024, by Share (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Immunological Disease, Infectious Disease, Neurological Disease, Other)

Cancer Biomarker Market



Cancer immunoassays (tumor markers) detect proteins in the blood, urine, or other body fluids such as sputum, breast nipple aspirate, and semen. The presence of these proteins, or their relative levels, may indicate an abnormal process in the body, such as cancer, and can provide further information if cancer is diagnosed. Doctors use tumor marker tests at various stages of in-patient care: for diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and disease recurrence.



Infectious Disease Biomarker Market



The largest disease segment at this time is infectious diseases. This market includes tests to detect antigens or nucleic acid (DNA or RNA) sequences from microbes, and also markers of the body's response to the infection, such as antibodies produced against a specific pathogen that has infected a person. These are important biomarkers to determine if a person is, or has been, infected. These biomarkers can also sometimes be used to demonstrate the efficacy of treatment. For bacterial infections, antibiotic resistance genes are also important biomarkers to predict which antibiotics are not likely to be effective for the treatment of a bacterial infection.



Cardiovascular Disease Biomarker Market



Cardiac biomarkers are substances that are released into the bloodstream when the heart is damaged or stressed. As discussed in the report, cardiovascular disease includes all diseases or disorder of the heart and the vascular system of the body. Many different biomarkers have been identified to help physicians diagnose disease, identify individuals at increased risk of disease, and to monitor certain conditions.



Immunological Disease Biomarker Market



There are many different diseases that involve an abnormal immune response, as discussed in the report. Two immunological disease categories for which diagnostic testing is commonly performed are autoimmune disease and allergy. More than 80 different autoimmune-related diseases have been identified. In addition, individuals can develop an allergic response to a wide array of allergens. As a result, these diagnostic markets include a wide range of different biomarkers that can be tested.



Neurological Disease Biomarker Market



Neurological diseases are those that affect the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) and the peripheral nervous system. This group encompasses many age-related diseases such as dementia, neurodegenerative diseases, inherited neurodevelopmental disorders, as well as autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, diabetic neuropathy, stroke, and many others. Because they are systemic, distinct, complex and generally not as widespread as the illnesses discussed elsewhere in this report, biomarker development in this area has been slower. However, the aging of the population and the rapid increase of severe and costly diseases such as Alzheimer's disease has made this area a priority for a rising number of research groups.



Other Diseases



The other segment includes many different types of biomarkers used in diagnostic applications such as bone diseases, renal disease, transplantation, other endocrine diseases, and other varied disease indications. As discussed in the report, a broad definition of biomarkers is used has been used in this report. Biomarkers in this report include molecules or other characteristics that can be measured and are indicators of health, risk of disease, disease or other condition, prognosis, response to therapy, or another biological effect.



This definition includes biomarkers that are used in drug development as surrogates, markers of drug safety, or other applications. Traditionally, biomarkers have been discussed and evaluated as single molecules or characteristics, and many tests are available for individual biomarkers.



C-Reactive Protein (CRP)



C-Reactive Protein (CRP) is an important biomarker for several diseases. Due to the high and rising interest in CRP tests, a breakout of estimated sales is provided:

Total Global CRP Biomarker Market, 2014 - 2024, in $Millions

Biomarker Market Drivers and Restraints



For this report, the market for biomarkers focuses on applications of biomarkers. This includes both research and diagnostic applications of biomarkers. The potential market for biomarkers being evaluated as potential drug targets is not included in this market analysis, as that therapeutic market would be determined by the potential market for new therapies targeting the biomarker drug target.



The report examines biomarker market drivers and restraints. As in other markets, a variety of drivers and restraints exert influences to varying degrees. Some of these drivers and restraints operate at a macro level, affecting the entire industry, while others mainly affect certain segments, companies, geographies, or other select situations. The market for a biomarker that is developed and commercialized for diagnostic applications is driven by the market and need for diagnostic assays that detect that biomarker.



Companies profiled in the report range from large, multinational companies to smaller companies in or entering this market, including the following:

20/20 GeneSystems, Inc.

Abacus Diagnostica Oy

Abbott Laboratories

Act Genomics Co., Ltd.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.

Admera Health

Agena Bioscience Inc.

Agendia NV

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ALPCO

Ambry Genetics Corp.

Athena Diagnostics, Inc. /Quest

Banyan Biomarkers, Inc.

Beckman Coulter , Inc./Danaher Corp.

, Inc./Danaher Corp. Becton, Dickinson, and Company

BioFire Diagnostics, LLC/BioMerieux

Biohit Oyj

bioMrieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc.

Caris Life Sciences

Cepheid/Danaher Corp.

Curetis AG

Exact Sciences Corp.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Fujirebio, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics

NeoGenomics

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Qiagen N.V.

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc./Roche

Zeus Scientific, Inc.

