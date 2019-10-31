World Blockchain Market in the Energy & Utilities Industry, Forecast to 2025: Spend on Blockchain Will Exceed $13 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain in Energy and Utilities Industry Databook Series (2016-2025) - Blockchain Spending in 15 Countries with 13+ KPIs, Market Size and Forecast Across 6+ Application Segments, Type of Blockchain, and Technology (Applications, Services, Hardware)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Blockchain spend in energy and utilities industry across globe has increased at 121.8% during 2018 to reach US$ 464.4 million. Over the forecast period (2019-2025), spend on blockchain is expected to record a CAGR of 46.7%, increasing from US$ 917.2 million in 2019 to reach US$ 13,389.6 million by 2025.

This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in adoption of blockchain technology in energy and utilities industry across 15 countries. This is a data centric report, consisting of 340 charts and 220 tables, providing detailed understanding of market dynamics through 13 KPIs for each of the 15 countries. This report covers country level market size / spending forecast on blockchain technology (2016-2025) by applications across energy and utilities industry's value chain, type of blockchain, and technology.

This is a bundled offering, comprising 15 country reports / databooks. Countries include: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States.

Report Scope

This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering blockchain specific market opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage.

Countries and Regions Covered

Global

United States

Canada

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Germany

Brazil

Spain

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

India

China

Japan

Australia

Market Size / Spending by Blockchain Application in Energy and Utilities Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)

Smart Metering and Billing

Contract Management

Energy Credits / Certificates

Trading and Smart Grids

Identity and Access Management

Supply Chain Management

Market Size / Spending by Type of Blockchain in Energy and Utilities Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)

Public

Private

Hybrid

Market Size / Spending by Technology Domain in Energy and Utilities Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)

Application and Platform

Service

Hardware

Reason to Buy

How big is the opportunity for blockchain technology based products and services in energy and utilities industry?

How much are leading players in energy and utilities industry investing in blockchain based initiatives?

Which application areas are underserved in energy and utilities industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47yvwr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

