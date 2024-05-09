World Business Chicago announces Future-of-Food Week, May 20-24

Chicago's premier food and ag innovation event showcases the region's global leadership in food

CHICAGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Chicago announces the inaugural edition of Future-of-Food Week, May 20th-May 24th, 2024. This week-long, multi-partner experience is an evolution of previous Future-of-Food editions of the Chicago Venture Summit series.

"Chicago stands as a trailblazing force in food innovation, and we invite startups, investors, and companies from across the globe to join us at the Future-of-Food Week to witness the remarkable advancements taking place in food production and innovation. Here, too, you'll see our unwavering commitment to Chicago leading the charge in cultivating and sustaining an inclusive environment for entrepreneurship and ensuring equitable access to venture capital opportunities, especially for startups founded by women and people of color," noted Mayor Brandon Johnson.

World Business Chicago manages a portfolio of programs to attract growth capital for local entrepreneurs, attract STEM talent for emerging companies, and grow the region's innovation economy with corporate, university, and national lab partnerships. These programs include the city's flagship startup conference the Chicago Venture Summit series, the startup growth and capital attraction program Startup Chicago, STEM talent attraction and retention program, ThinkChicago, and corporate program, Enterprise Chicago.

"Having long admired the stellar reputation of the Chicago Venture Summit, I am immensely proud to join in announcing the expansion into the Future-of-Food Week," said Phil Clement, President & CEO of World Business Chicago. "Chicago's food and beverage manufacturing industry is the nation's largest, and by evolving this into a multi-day, multi-partner experience, we're showcasing Chicago's strength as a brand and demonstrating why the region is a global hub for food innovation."

"The Future-of-Food Week serves as a vital bridge connecting local businesses and startups with investors and opportunities within prominent corporations," said Charles E. Smith, Vice Chair of World Business Chicago. "I commend the dedicated team, led by Abin Kuriakose, for orchestrating this transformative event and look forward to hearing about the meaningful outcomes that will result."

"We know that Future-of-Food Week will only expand on the groundwork laid by past years' single-day Summits," stated Abin Kuriakose, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer for World Business Chicago. "With partners stepping in like Relish Works, Naturally Chicago, Foode, Chicago:Blend, TechRise, and more, we have events happening for professionals in food innovation from downtown Chicago to DuPage County."

WBC-led events will include:

Chicagoland Day with the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership (GCEP), Choose DuPage and WBC board member Ajinomoto,

Future-of-Food Week Reception with Relish Works, and,

Startup Day with TechNexus Venture Collaborative.

Future of Food Week partner events include:

Week-long restaurant activation by Foode,

Pitch Slam by Naturally Chicago,

Executives Club of Chicago luncheon with Bayer AG's CEO,

luncheon with Bayer AG's CEO, Relish Works Demo Day, and more.

Future-of-Food Week 2024 is made possible through presenting sponsors Mars Wrigley, Microsoft, Edelman, and the Consulate General of Canada in Chicago. Startup Day Sponsors include Cooley, Lofty Ventures, Schreiber Food Ventures, Relish Works, and TechNexus Venture Collaborative.

"Mars Wrigley has called Chicago our home for over 100 years and we're committed to attracting top talent to this great city by investing $50 million in our global innovation center, which included building a brand new pilot plant last year and expanding our headquarters," said Fabiano Lima, Global Vice President for Corporate Affairs for Mars Wrigley, and a World Business Chicago board member. "Building capabilities to develop new products not only enables our associates to innovate in new ways, but also allowed us the opportunity to add new elements to our facilities focused on the wellbeing of our associates. These improvements make it a great place for the best talent to thrive."

Nisaini Rexach, Community Engagement Lead for Microsoft, added: "Microsoft actively participates in local events such as World Business Chicago's Future-of-Food Week, which demonstrates our dedication to supporting Chicago's vibrant startup ecosystem & food scene and thriving entrepreneur community.".

"Edelman was founded in Chicago more than 70 years ago with a deep heritage in food & beverage, said Alison Borgmeyer, MS, RD, US Food & Beverage Sector Chair for Edelman. "While our clients span the globe now, Chicago food & beverage innovation will always have a special place in our hearts and we're proud to partner with WBC's Future-of-Food Week to drive it forward."

"Over the next decade, Canada needs innovative ingredient manufacturing and food processing companies commercializing new products and processes to meet the nation's $25 billion market opportunity. The Government of Canada has just committed to regulatory sandboxes in support of innovation and the entrepreneurs building the future of food," said Madeleine Féquière, Consul General of Canada in Chicago. "I am proud of the partnership the Consulate General of Canada in Chicago has with World Business Chicago and the work of our teams to connect innovation ecosystems on both sides of the border to find solutions and increase prosperity together."

Future-of-Food Week is also dedicated to supporting local small business owners and entrepreneurs impacted by the recent closure of Outfox Hospitality. Future-of-Food Week is calling all impacted entrepreneurs to contact World Business Chicago directly (via Venture Program Manager Billy Ndizeye: [email protected]) to join the official startup portfolio for the May 20-24 events.

You can learn more about World Business Chicago's Future-of-Food Week 2024 at www.ChicagoVentureSummit.com . Registration for these invite-only investor and startup events is now open.

