World Business Chicago Announces Small Business Tech Symposium, Tuesday, October 18 @ Malcolm X Community College

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Chicago, the city's public-private economic development agency, today announced it will host an event where small businesses can access trusted counsel, advice and practices to help them grow their business.

"Through this program, we can begin to address the inequalities in access to technology and connect businesses to start-ups and technology companies to businesses across the south and west sides of Chicago," said LaForce Baker. "The event is open to all industries and participating businesses will walk away with tangible plans and next steps in order to start, grow or scale their business."

Small Business Tech Symposium Details:

Tuesday, October 18 , from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

, from Malcolm X Community College, 1900 W. Jackson

Register https://SMBTechSymposium.eventbrite.com

Additional event information [email protected]

The event will feature meaningful programming for small businesses from workshops to keynote addresses, a panel discussion on digital equity, and a networking lunch.

Following the event, businesses can receive pro-bono consultation services by business resources and experts in accounting, marketing, e-commerce, CRM, cybersecurity, web design, marketing, and other technology integration services. (Value of the average consultation package exceeds $175 per hour.)

"Technology is an essential tool for businesses, particularly small businesses on Chicago's south and west sides, to be competitive," said Isabel Velez-Diez, BACP, Director of Economic Recovery. "This event will help business owners learn how to alleviate the burdens brought on by the digital divide and technological disparities between our neighborhoods. We are making every effort to ensure our business owners have access to reliable internet, software, hardware, training, and resources that they need to maintain successful businesses."

"Throughout the pandemic, we've seen our small business customers reimagine the way their businesses use technology, and revolutionize the way they work with customers, partners and employees," said Tami Erwin, Verizon EVP and Strategic Advisor. "Our Small Business Days offers and personalized technology solutions are designed to empower all small businesses, improving their customer experiences, and driving their businesses forward."

