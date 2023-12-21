World Business Chicago Extends Playful Invite to Santa Claus to Relocate from the North Pole to the Chicagoland Region

News provided by

WORLD BUSINESS CHICAGO

21 Dec, 2023, 09:19 ET

Citing the Region's Strengths in Manufacturing, Transportation, Distribution,
Food & Agriculture & Climate Resiliency

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, World Business Chicago published a playful online pitch for Santa to relocate his iconic workshop, "Santa's Workshop," from the North Pole to the Chicagoland region.

The economic development agency's "Dear Santa" pitch letter highlights a multitude of reasons why Chicago is the perfect location for the world-renowned gift manufacturer and distributor. And, of course, Chicago's distinction as the number one U.S. city for food and confectionary production, promises to keep Santa's sweet tooth fully satisfied. Campaign video: https://bit.ly/474uc2p

Continue Reading
Chicago invites Santa to relocate his legendary workshop! From central location, diverse workforce, and thriving manufacturing, food, and logistics industries, the Chicagoland region has everything Santa needs for continued success!
Chicago invites Santa to relocate his legendary workshop! From central location, diverse workforce, and thriving manufacturing, food, and logistics industries, the Chicagoland region has everything Santa needs for continued success!

Reasons Why Chicago is the Perfect Location for Santa's Workshop:

  • Location: Chicago, with its climate resiliency, abundant freshwater resources, and central location, offers Santa the perfect location for reaching every nook and cranny of the world in record time.
  • Manufacturing: The Chicago region, steeped in a rich history of industrial excellence, has transformed into a high-tech wonderland, the perfect partner for Santa's elves to create the toys of the future. It's where the magic of Christmas meets the innovation of tomorrow. Radio Flyer is one of many examples of innovative toy manufacturing happening here.
  • Food & Agriculture: Giants like Mars Wrigley, Ferrero, Tootsie Roll, Bloomer Chocolate, Eli's Cheesecake, and more are whipping up tomorrow's delectable treats. Santa's Workshop will be stocked with the crème de la crème of goodies, thanks to Chicago's sweet competitive advantage in food and candy production.
  • Distribution: Chicago's unbeatable transportation, distribution, and logistics infrastructure is like Santa's sleigh on steroids. It ensures that Santa's Workshop can effortlessly connect with global markets, making deliveries smoother and faster than ever. Rudolph, watch out!

In early 2023, World Business Chicago launched the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, uniting the city of Chicago and the counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will. This partnership allows the counties and the city to share information and resources to create a more inclusive and equitable local economy. This collective body offers Santa's Workshop a diverse range of great options from urban, suburban, to rural.

"We will celebrate over 150 companies that have made 'pro-Chicagoland decisions' in 2023, that is, companies that have chosen to expand, relocate, and invest in the city and greater Chicagoland region," said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO of World Business Chicago, "Our playful pitch to Santa reflects the bold spirit with which we market the city and region every day."

SOURCE WORLD BUSINESS CHICAGO

Also from this source

GOVERNOR PRITZKER, MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON, WORLD BUSINESS CHICAGO & CHICAGOLAND BUSINESS LEADERS LAUNCH THE CHICAGOLAND CLIMATE INVESTMENT ALLIANCE TO DRIVE CLIMATE INNOVATION & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

GOVERNOR PRITZKER, MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON, WORLD BUSINESS CHICAGO & CHICAGOLAND BUSINESS LEADERS LAUNCH THE CHICAGOLAND CLIMATE INVESTMENT ALLIANCE TO DRIVE CLIMATE INNOVATION & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

In a groundbreaking announcement before a distinguished audience of national and regional business and civic leaders, founders, and investors at the...
Chicago Mayor Johnson Opens Chicago's Inaugural Venture Summit Future of Climate Tech

Chicago Mayor Johnson Opens Chicago's Inaugural Venture Summit Future of Climate Tech

Today, Mayor Brandon Johnson launched the inaugural Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Climate-Tech, underscoring a pivotal moment for the city's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.