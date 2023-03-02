WORLD BUSINESS CHICAGO HONORS COMPANIES DRIVING GROWTH AND INNOVATION IN GREATER CHICAGOLAND REGION AT ANNUAL AWARDS CEREMONY

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Chicago, the city's economic development agency, is proud to announce the recipients of the prestigious pro-Chicagoland decisions, FDI Trailblazer, Impact Maker, Up-and-Coming Innovator, Community Impact, and Innovation Champion Awards for 2022. These companies were honored at an event at The Terminal in Humboldt Park, following an historic announcement by Site Selection Magazine naming the Chicago region as the Top Metro in the US for corporate relocation and site selection for the tenth consecutive year.

Samir Mayekar, Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood & Economic Development, City of Chicago, presented Impact Awards to this year's recipients: Abbott Laboratories, BMO, Google, Kellogg’s, and Mars Wrigley, whose bold initiatives will have meaningful impact on the region’s business landscape.

Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Will County Executive, opened the award's event by sharing that the recently formed Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership is a game-changer for our entire region. "By working together with our neighboring communities, we can offer a unique mix of urban and rural sites, diverse talent, affordability, quality of life, and connectivity that will set us apart from other cities, regions, and states," she said.

Recipients of the inaugural pro-Chicagoland decisions award include Ace Hardware Corporation, Belle Aire Creations, ClearFlame Engine Technologies, FLOCON Inc., Lion Electric, Pioneer Service Inc., and TANGENT Technologies LLC. These companies represent a diverse range of industries and have all made bold moves to advance their businesses while also supporting the Chicagoland community.

The FDI Trailblazer Award recognizes foreign companies that have made bold investments in the region. This year's recipients include Adyen, IMBOX, NewCold, Praxedo, and TiNDLE, all of which have demonstrated a commitment to driving growth and innovation in the region.

The Impact Maker Award recognizes companies that have made ambitious moves in the past year, driving growth and innovation in their industries. This year's recipients are industry leaders, including Abbott Laboratories, BMO, Google, Kellogg's, and Mars Wrigley, whose bold initiatives will have meaningful impact on the region's business landscape.

Next, we have the Up-and-Coming Innovator Award, which celebrates emerging companies that are poised to make significant contributions to the region's economy and job creation in the years ahead. This year's recipients include Bartesian, Cardio Diagnostics, EeroQ, and Influit Energy, all of which are at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies and driving progress in their respective industries.

We are also thrilled to recognize the recipients of this year's Community Impact Award, which celebrates companies that have made significant contributions to the community and have had a positive impact on the lives of Chicago residents. This year's honorees include Cleanslate by Cara Collective, National Safety Apparel, and Northwestern Memorial Hospital, all of which have made meaningful investments in the community and demonstrated a deep commitment to social responsibility.

Finally, we honor the recipients of the Innovation Champion Award, which recognizes organizations that are leading the way in driving innovation and economic growth in the region. This year's recipients include Fifth Star Funds, LongJump Ventures, and TechRise by P33 Chicago, all of which are paving the way for a brighter, more innovative future for Chicagoland.

"We are proud to honor these outstanding companies for their contributions to Chicago's thriving economy and job creation," said Michael Fassnacht, President and CEO of World Business Chicago and Chief Marketing Officer for the City of Chicago. "Their commitment to driving sustainable and inclusive economic growth throughout the greater Chicagoland region is a testament to their leadership and dedication to the city and its people. We look forward to continuing to work together to build a more prosperous and equitable future for all Chicagoans."

World Business Chicago congratulates all the 2022 award recipients and looks forward to their continued contributions to the city's economy and job creation. worldbusinesschicago.com/why-chicago

GREATER CHICAGOLAND ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP

The Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership (GCEP), a first-of-its-kind united effort including the City of Chicago, Cook County, and six counties across metropolitan Chicago, is driving a regional economic strategy intended to deliver mutual benefits to the partners, and strengthen the greater Chicagoland region's economic force in an increasingly fierce competitive global market. The GCEP is focused on promoting the region's many assets, including extensive freight infrastructure, diverse talent, strong exporting industries, and world-class institutions of innovation, research, and culture as its competitive global identity. Worldbusinesschicago.com/Chicagoland-region

