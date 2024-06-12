World Business Forum New York Delves into Purpose for Business Leaders

Keynote speakers include Francis Ford Coppola, Gen. David Petraeus, Amy Edmondson, and more

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOBI, a leader in professional and educational content for the global business community, excitedly announces the speaker lineup for its 21st annual World Business Forum. The Forum will take place in New York on October 23-24, 2024, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

The Forum gathers over 2,500 business leaders from around the globe to address the most pressing issues in today's business environment. Building on the purpose-centered topics of last year's event, the 2024 forum will focus on the principal theme of Purpose+. This theme goes beyond financial success to emphasize leadership committed to values and contributing to a greater good.

"We believe that great leadership today is in many ways synonymous with purpose." says Chris Stanley, WOBI USA's Managing Director. "We are excited by the incredible speaker program we have lined up to discuss how this theme impacts all aspects of leadership."

This year's speakers include Francis Ford Coppola , world-renowned film director; Gen. David Petraeus , decorated United States Army general; Amy Edmondson , the world's #1 ranked management thinker; and Angela Ahrendts , former SVP of Retail at Apple and CEO of Burberry.

Additional speakers include Gary Hamel , renowned business management strategist; Jon McNeill , former President of Tesla Motors; Anne Chow , former CEO of AT&T Business; Modupe Akinola , organizational scholar and social psychologist; Stephen M.R. Covey , former CEO of Covey Leadership Center; and inspirational pianist Felipe Gomez .

World Business Forum 2024 is made possible by the support of its esteemed sponsors: Texas Tech University System , Brar's , Michigan Ross , and MIT Management Executive Education among others. Their commitment to empowering leaders and organizations with new ideas aligns perfectly with the Forum's mission.

Steve Sosland, Vice Chancellor for Leader & Culture Development at Texas Tech, commented: "The best part of coming to a WOBI event is sharing that information with others and processing it so that we can make decisions on how to move the business forward."

ABOUT WOBI

For 35 years, WOBI has worked with the world's most renowned business thought leaders to inspire executives with actionable ideas. As a global leadership and management content hub, WOBI provides content in multiple formats, including their flagship annual World Business Forum conferences. Learn more: www.wobi.com.

Contacts:

[email protected]

