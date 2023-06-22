World Business Forum to feature Green Impact Initiative Highlighting Importance of Combating Global Warming

Jim Collins, Simon Sinek, Allyson Felix, Ginni Rometty among keynote speakers

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOBI, a major provider of professional and educational content for the global business community, is announcing the speaker lineup for its highly anticipated 20th Anniversary World Business Forum at the David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center in New York on November 15-16, 2023.

The annual event brings together over 2,500 executives to discuss leadership issues facing the global business community. The principal theme of this year's conference is PURPOSE, a concept at the core of modern commerce. The dialogue will center around the fundamentals of purpose and how it can serve as the driving force behind what we do as individuals and organizations.

This year's World Business Forum will feature a session dedicated to WOBI's new GREEN IMPACT initiative. The effects of global warming are being felt worldwide, highlighting the need for solutions to environmental challenges. This year WOBI is giving the opportunity for companies who are implementing environmental initiatives, to present their stories at this year's Forum. The goal is to inspire other leaders to build upon their own environmental sustainability programs. The application deadline is July 28, 2023.

"Businesses have a critical role to play in implementing solutions that mitigate the impacts of global warming," says Chris Stanley, Managing Director of WOBI USA. "With effects being felt around the world, there's an urgent need for innovative solutions to the environmental challenges we're facing. We're thrilled to be able to give businesses the opportunity to share their stories and continue this important conversation."

Speakers at this year's conference include Jim Collins, bestselling author and influential leadership expert, Allyson Felix, athlete icon, entrepreneur, and advocate, Peter Diamandis, entrepreneur and founder of the XPrize foundation, Ginni Rometty, former CEO of IBM and more. Speakers will inspire attendees to take advantage of opportunities to grow their businesses, cultivate performance, and develop an organizational culture to empower success.

Additional speakers include Simon Sinek on talent; Marshall Goldsmith on self-management; restaurateur Will Guidara on customer service strategy and Carla Harris, recognized as one of the most powerful women in finance.

"I've spoken at many WOBI conferences around the world," Arianna Huffington, CEO of Thrive Global says. "I love the speakers they bring, the number of new business leaders I get to meet and the emphasis on innovative ways to build sustainable success."

ABOUT WOBI

For over 35 years WOBI has been working with the world's most renowned business thought leaders to create transformational experiences that inspire people and organizations with actionable ideas. As a global leadership and management content hub, WOBI provides content in multiple formats. These include the flagship annual World Business Forum conferences that convene thousands of executives in major global cities; digital Masterclasses; online courses; and WOBI Pass, an annual subscription to WOBI's unique content library.

For further information, visit wobi.com.

