World Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report 2019 - Outcome Potential / Fast Tracking / Funding / Technology Environment / Target Solutions
Jun 14, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Immunotherapy Markets - Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics Including Executive and Consultant Guides and a Complete Listing of Active Company Summaries 2019 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. This is a complex area but our readable reports help you understand it, both the technology and the opportunity. The technologies and opportunities are explored. Over one hundred companies are profiled.
The technology is moving faster than the market. Already worth billions the global market is poised for dramatic growth. Is the cure in sight? The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2023.
CAR - T Cells? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What is Cancer Immunotherapy?
1.2 Immunotherapy - the looming cure
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Market Size
1.3.2 Currency
1.3.3 Years
1.4 Methodology
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Spending - Perspective
1.5.1 U.S. Expenditures for Pharmaceuticals
2. Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies
2.1 The Immune System
2.1.1 Innate immune system
2.1.1.1 Surface barriers
2.1.1.2 Inflammation
2.1.1.3 Complement system
2.1.1.4 Cellular barriers
2.1.1.5 Natural killer cells
2.1.2 Adaptive immune system
2.1.2.1 Lymphocytes
2.1.2.2 Killer T cells
2.1.2.3 Helper T cells
2.1.2.4 Gamma delta T cells
2.1.2.5 B lymphocytes and antibodies
2.1.3 Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system
2.2 Immuno Oncology Technologies
2.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies
2.2.1.1 Outlook for Monoclonal Antibodies
2.2.1.2 Companies with Monoclonal Antibodies in their Pipeline
2.2.2 Cancer vaccines
2.2.2.1 Outlook for Cancer Vaccines
2.2.2.2 Companies with Cancer Vaccines in their Pipeline
2.2.3 Cytokines
2.2.3.1 Outlook for Cytokines
2.2.3.2 Companies with Cytokines in their Pipeline
2.2.4 Cell Based Therapies
2.2.4.1 Outlook for Cell Based Therapies
2.2.4.2 Companies with Cell Based Therapies in their Pipeline
2.2.5 Inhibitors/Agonists
2.2.5.1 Outlook for Inhibitors/Agonists
2.2.5.2 Companies with Inhibitors/Agonists in their Pipeline
2.2.6 Antibody Drug Conjugates
2.2.6.1 Outlook for Antibody Drug Conjugates
2.2.6.2 Companies with Antibody Drug Conjugates in their Pipeline
2.2.7 Others
2.2.7.1 Outlook for Other Therapeutics
2.2.7.2 Companies with Viral Therapeutics in their Pipeline
2.2.7.3 Companies with Other Therapeutics in their Pipeline
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts
3.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical
3.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic
3.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing
3.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
3.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies
3.1.6 Biotechnology Companies
3.1.7 Regulatory Bodies
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Outcome potential
4.1.2 Fast tracking
4.1.3 Funding
4.1.4 Technology Environment
4.1.5 Target Solutions
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 Cost of Treatment
4.2.2 Clinical Trials Role
4.2.3 Combinations
4.2.4 Protocols
4.3 Therapeutic Technology Development
4.3.1 Combinations - Issues and Complexity
4.3.2 Preference for a drug
4.3.3 Problems of Immunity Engineering
4.3.4 The Role of Cost
4.3.5 The Disruption Dynamic
4.3.6 CAR-T Cell Therapy
4.3.7 The Next Five Years
5. Cancer Immunotherapy Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
- Gritstone to Move Slate Immunotherapy into Clinical Trial
- Personalis, Inc. to Provide Tumor Immunogenomic Profiling to the Parker Institute for
- Immunotherapy Biomarker Discovery in Clinical Trial Participants
- Spectrum Announces a Novel Immuno-Oncology Platform including Two Early Stage Assets
- FDA Approves Tecentriq/Chemo for Newly Diagnosed Extensive-stage SCLC
- Keytruda Better Than Chemotherapy
- Cancer vaccine' eliminates tumors in mice
- Iovance Rides The T-Cell Wave
- Overcoming the Current Limitations of Cancer Immunotherapy
- Startup focused on cell therapy gets acquired
- Positive results in pre-clinical trials for Imugene's cancer vaccine
- Celsion Corporation OPTIMA Study Continues
- Regeneron and bluebird bio to Collaborate on Cancer Immunotherapy
- Sangamo bulks up in cell therapy with TxCell acquisition
- BI dives deeper into cancer immunotherapy with new acquisition
- Innovest Global Acquires Stake in StemVax Therapeutics
- Eli Lilly Acquires Pegilodecakin, Potential Immunotherapy Now in Phase 3 Trial
- FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenvima-Keytruda Combo
- FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Galinpepimut-S for Treating Multiple Myeloma
- BioLineRx Initiates Phase 1/2a Trial Testing AGI-134 in Metastatic Solid Tumors
- FDA OKs Phase 1 Trial to Test Celyad's Donor-derived CAR T-cell Therapy in Colorectal Cancer
- Vyriad Expands Phase 1 Trial to Test Voyager-V1 in Combination with Bavencio for Colorectal Cancer
- FDA Expedites Tecentriq-Avastin Combo for Most Common Liver Cancer
- Immunotherapy Use Can Double Survival Rate of Melanoma Patients with Brain Metastasis
- FDA Grants Priority Review to Keytruda-Chemo Combo for Metastatic NSCLC
- FDA Approves Phase 2 Trial Testing AIVITA's Vaccine for Aggressive Brain Cancer
- Immunotherapy Candidate M7824 Effective in Advanced Lung Cancer Patients
- Apogenix Prepares Submission for Conditional Marketing Authorization in Europe
- Immunotherapy Leads to Complete Response in Advanced Breast Cancer Patient
- Keytruda Beats Chemo at Increasing NSCLC Patients' Survival, Phase 3 Trial Shows
- CBT Pharmaceuticals and CrystalGenomics Announce Partnership
- New cancer vaccine against melanoma has 100% success rate
6. Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies
- 10X Genomics
- A. Menarini
- AbbVie
- Ablynx
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
- ADC Therapeutics
- Aduro Biotech Inc.
- Agenus Inc.
- AIVITA Biomedical
- Aleta Biotherapeutics
- Amgen
- Antigen Express Inc
- Apeiron Biologics
- Apogenix GmbH
- Aptose Biosciences
- Arcus Biosciences Inc
- Astrazeneca PLC
- Atara Biotherapeutics
- Atlas Venture
- Aurora Biopharma
- Autolus Therapeutics plc
- Beigene Ltd.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- BioLineRx
- BioNTech
- Biovest International Inc
- Bluebird bio
- BriaCell Therapeutics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- CARsgen Therapeutics
- CBT Pharmaceuticals
- Celgene
- Celldex Therapeutics
- Cellectis S.A.
- Cellular Biomedicine
- Celsion Corporation
- Celyad
- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co
- Compugen
- CrystalGenomics
- Cytomx Therapeutics Inc
- Cytovac A/S
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dendreon
- Dynavax Technolgy
- Eisai
- Eli Lilly and Co
- EMD Serono Inc
- eTheRNA
- Fate Therapeutics Inc
- Five Prime Therapeutics Inc
- F-star
- Gadeta
- Galectin Therapeutics
- Genentech Inc
- Genmab AS
- Genprex
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Gliknik Inc
- GlobeImmune Inc
- Glycostem
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc
- Heat Biologics Inc
- Heidelberg Pharma GmbH
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH
- Immudex
- Immune Design
- Immunomedics
- Imugene
- Incyte Corporation
- Inmune Bio Inc
- Innate Pharma
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
- iOx Therapeutics
- iTeos Therapeutics
- Janssen Global Services (J&J)
- Jounce Therapeutics
- Juno Therapeutics
- Kite Pharma Inc
- KSQ Therapeutics
- Life Science Pharmaceuticals
- MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc
- Macrogenics Inc
- MedImmune LLC
- Merck & Co., Inc
- Mirati Therapeutics
- Moderna Therapeutics
- Morphosys AG
- Morphotek Inc
- Myriad RBM
- Mustang Bio
- Nanjing Legend Biotech
- Nantkwest
- NBE Therapeutics
- Nekonal Oncology
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Neon Therapeutics
- NewLink Genetics Corp
- Nilogen
- Noile-Immune Biotech
- Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc
- Novartis AG
- Novelogics Biotechnology, Inc
- Novo Nordisk
- OncoPep Inc
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
- Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd
- Personalis
- Pfizer
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- Pique Therapeutics
- Progenics
- PsiOxus
- Qiagen
- Recepta Biopharma
- Regen Biopharma Inc
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Rift Biotherapeutics
- Roche Holdings Inc
- Sanofi
- Seattle Genetics
- Sellas
- Sesen Bio
- Shattuck Labs
- Siva Therapeutics
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
- SOTIO A.S.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
- StemVax Therapeutics
- Surface Oncology
- Sydys Corporation
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals
- Takeda Oncology
- TapImmune Inc
- TCR2 Therapeutics
- Tesaro
- TG Therapeutics
- ThioLogics Ltd
- Tocagen
- Transgene SA
- Unum Therapeutics
- Verastem
- Virttu Biologics
- Vyriad
- Xencor Inc
- Ziopharm Oncology Inc
- Zymeworks Inc.
6.1 Company Pipelines Analysis
6.1.1 All Companies, Pipeline Activity Summary by Technology and Phases
7. Global Market Size.
7.1 Cancer Immunotherapy Global Market Size by Country
7.2 Cancer Immunotherapy Global Market Size by Technology
7.3 Cancer Immunotherapy Global Market Size by Cancer
8. Global Market by Technology
8.1 Monoclonal Antibody Market
8.2 Cancer Vaccine Market
8.3 Cytokines Market
8.4 Cell Based Market
8.5 Inhibitor Agonist Market
8.6 Other Market
9. Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Cancer Type
9.1 Lung Cancers Market
9.2 Breast Cancers Market
9.3 Blood Cancers Market
9.4 Colorectal Cancers Market
9.5 Prostate Cancers Market
9.6 Other Cancers Market
10. Appendices
10.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
10.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
10.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2zy4e
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
