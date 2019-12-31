World Cardiac Safety Services Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Increased Outsourcing of R&D Activities and Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Drive the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Safety Services Market by Type (Standalone, Integrated), Services (ECG/Holter measurement, Blood Pressure, Cardiac Imaging, Thorough QT Study, Other Services), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cardiac safety services market is projected to reach USD 752.4 million by 2024 from USD 442.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2024.



Growth in this industry is driven by the growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increased outsourcing of R&D activities, and the increasing number of clinical trials.

On the other hand, the high cost of cardiac safety evaluation is the burning issue in this market. In addition, the introduction of new technologies & methods and growth in the biosimilars and biologics market are offering growth opportunities for players in the market.



The ECG/Holter measurement services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period



The cardiac safety services market based on the type of service is categorized into ECG/Holter measurement, blood pressure measurement, cardiovascular imaging, thorough QT studies, and other services. The ECG/Holter measurement segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The low cost of ECG/Holter measurement services and their wide usage in measuring cardiac activity are the key factors driving the growth of this market.



The integrated services segment is estimated to dominate the market during the analysis period



By type, the cardiac safety services market is categorized into integrated and standalone services. The integrated services segment accounted for the largest share of the cardiac safety services market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits of bundled services to oversee end-to-end developments, as opposed to the specificity of standalone services. This helps reduce the time to market for manufacturers.



The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the analysis period



Based on end-user, the cardiac safety services market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and CROs. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global cardiac safety services market during the forecast period. Factors such as the stringent regulations for drug safety and increasing R&D activities to develop new drugs are driving the growth of this segment.



North America is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period



Geographically, the cardiac safety services market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2018. North Americ is estimated to grow at the fastest rate due to the presence of major pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and the large number of clinical trials performed in the region.



