World Champion Big Wave Surfer Kai Lenny and Professional Windsurfer Keith Teboul Join TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Distinguished Speakers

Eight-time world champion Kai Lenny is a truly diversified water athlete with expertise in big wave surfing, stand-up paddle surfing and racing, tow-in surfing, windsurfing, kite surfing and foiling. In 2019 he was inducted into the Surfers' Hall of Fame in Huntington Beach Calif., the Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame and Le Walk of Fame des surfeurs inauguré à Anglet in France. He is the youngest surfer to ever receive each of these respective honors. That same year he was also awarded Waterman of the Year by the Surf Industry Manufacturers Association.

Teboul is a leading shaper in the windsurfing and surfing industries, as well as founder of two companies: online windsurfing gear provider Quatro and KT Surfboards. As a shaper, he has been an integral part of the growth and design of boards and other products related to the surfing phenomenon of foiling—one of the fastest growing sports today.

On September 15 at 2:45 p.m. EST, Lenny and Teboul will share the stage in a discussion focused on resiliency and risk—topics that both Lenny and Teboul have mastered throughout their careers. They will discuss the competitive nature and appropriate risk-taking necessary to succeed while also being a methodical, disciplined and organized professional.



"When I think of the type of individuals who have needed to overcome their limitations, be brave in the face of fear, and persevere with grit and determination, I think of such renowned professional athletes as Kai and Keith," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall. "Succeeding and winning world championships in the ultra-competitive surfing industry, as peak athletes and as successful business owners, takes resiliency and the type of unwavering personal and work ethic that has propelled both these men to the top of their careers. Their stories will inspire and motivate the business leaders at TriNet PeopleForce."

Lenny has received many accolades across a multitude of water sports, including the 2012 World SUP Race Champion, 2012 Hawaii Island Finals SUP Pro Winner, Sunset Beach SUP Pro Winner, 2013 SUP Race World Champion, 2013 SUP Wave World Champion, 2013 SUP Overall World Champion and 2013 Vice KSP Kiting World Champion. In 2020, Lenny won the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge at Praia do Norte in Portugal—a contest that included the best big wave riders in the world.

Lenny's book Big Wave Surfer chronicles through photos the world of big wave surfing with incredible stories from his own experience and insight from other big wave riders. He dedicates much of his time to raising awareness about plastic pollution in the ocean and the dangers of microplastics, and is known for leading big beach clean-ups all over the state of Hawaii.

Teboul began shaping in 1997 and has been the go-to shaper for many professional surfers and windsurfers. He is a driving force in windsurfing today and launched the successful windsurf company Quatro. In 2014, he expanded his horizons and created the company KT Surfboards.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing [email protected].

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.