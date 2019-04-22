World Champion Boston Red Sox and IDEMIA Partner to Bring TSA Pre-check® to Fans

RESTON, Va., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity™, and the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, have teamed up to bring IDEMIA's IdentoGO® enrollment centers to Red Sox home games. IDEMIA, which offers TSA Pre✓® enrollment, will have enrollment agents at Red Sox home games starting at the beginning of the 2019 season.

IDEMIA's centers offer enrollment for TSA Pre✓®, a program that allows travelers to enjoy a fast and efficient screening experience at U.S. airports. Once approved for TSA Pre✓®, travelers do not need to remove their shoes, liquids, laptops, belts and jackets as they go through security. There are more than 450 TSA Pre✓® lanes at over 200 U.S. airports. The cost of enrollment in the program is $85 and is good for five years, that breaks down to just $17 per year.

As the first Major League Baseball team to collaborate with IDEMIA, the agreement allows fans with TSA Pre✓® to access Fenway Park via an IDEMIA Fast Pass™ lane. The lanes are exclusively for IDEMIA customers and is not a TSA Pre✓® security line.

"We are excited to work with IDEMIA to bring the enrollment process for TSA Pre✓® to Red Sox fans," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "As an organization that has employees traveling on a regular basis, we appreciate the kind of convenience this program can bring while maintaining a high level of safety and security. TSA Pre✓® is a program that anyone who flies should consider, and we are pleased the easy enrollment process will be available at our home games."

"Finding innovative ways to expand the availability of TSA Pre✓® enrollment has been a primary focus for us in the last year," said Charles R. Carroll, Senior Vice President, IDEMIA Identity & Security, NA. "We are pleased that the legendary, World Champion Boston Red Sox are the first Major League Baseball team to partner with us. And we are happy to be able to offer IDEMIA Fast Pass lanes into Fenway stadium for anyone who enrolls in TSA Pre✓® at a home game or is already enrolled in the TSA Pre✓®."

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides trusted technology enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients in the Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

