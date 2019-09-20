World Champion Swimmer Chase Kalisz Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Atlanta

Dr. Angelica Geter Fugerson, Chief Health Officer for the City of Atlanta, and world champion swimmer and three-time NCAA Champion at the University of Georgia Chase Kalisz attended the event, along with CVS Health's David Sanford, community members and CVS Pharmacy field leadership to discuss the importance of being proactive about your health, eating well and not smoking.

"CVS Health is committed to expanding access to quality and affordable care, both through our retail footprint and with national and local non-profits and organizations who share our belief that better health starts at the community level," said David Sanford, Regional Director for CVS Health. "We were thrilled to be in Atlanta to celebrate the expansion of Project Health and look forward to providing local residents with free health screenings throughout the rest of the year, as part of our commitment to building healthier communities."

Project Health events, which will be held Thursdays – Sundays in select stores across Atlanta through the end of the year, are open to everyone and do not require an appointment. Once screened, patients have access to on-site consultations with bilingual nurse practitioners or physician assistants who will analyze results and refer patients who require additional medical care and follow up to no-cost or low-cost medical facilities nearby or to their primary care physician.

"Keeping track of your blood pressure, weight and cholesterol are critical to staying healthy," said Kalisz. "The work that CVS Health is doing through Project Health helps thousands of peoples in communities like Atlanta get the quality care that they might otherwise not receive."

An array of free comprehensive health assessment screenings are available at these events, including blood pressure, body mass Index (BMI), glucose and total cholesterol screenings, which can help detect risk for chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. The expansion of Project Health will also do more to screen for social determinants of health that affect personal health and communities. A study has shown that up to 60 percent of life expectancy may be driven by behavioral, social and environmental factors including family, education, housing, and access to affordable healthy food.1

Through Project Health, CVS Health has hosted nearly 600 preventive care events across Atlanta since 2010, conducting 57,000 free health screenings, counseling 1,181 people on how to stop smoking and donating over $7 million dollars' worth of free medical services.

Project Health events have a proven track record of improving patient engagement and ultimately, healthier outcomes. More than 87 percent of patients who attend Project Health events report following-up with their primary care physician and were significantly more likely to proactively discuss their blood pressure, BMI and blood sugar levels, according to the company's own metrics.

Since it was established in 2006, Project Health has delivered more than $127 million in free health care services to nearly 1.7 million people in multicultural communities with a large number of uninsured or underinsured Americans.

For a full calendar of Project Health events, visit www.cvs.com/project-health (in Spanish: www.cvs.com/proyectosalud).

