World-changing innovations announced by the 2021 Edison Awards

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thomas Edison's 174th birthday, the Edison Awards announces the 2021 Edison Best New Product Award Finalists that will be recognized and honored at the Fort Myers Caloosa Sound Convention Center on April 21- 23, 2021.

"In a year when everyone was forced to change their daily routines, it's amazing how many companies responded by innovating new solutions that make consumers' lives safer, healthier, and more productive," said Edison Universe Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. The diverse group of finalists represents game-changing new products and services from around the world including: Australia, China, Canada, Israel, Russia, UAE, South Korea, United Kingdom, Germany, and throughout the United States. For a complete list of the 2021 Edison Awards finalists go to https://edisonawards.com/finalists2021.php.

Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world, garnering him 1,093 U.S. patents and making him a household name around the world.

For more information on the 2021 Finalists, event attendance, and exhibiting, go to www.edisonawards.com. Event Sponsors include; The City of Fort Myers, The Horizon Foundation, Florida Power and Light, Black and Veatch, Babcock Ranch, NeoGenomics, Sabic, and Arrow Electronics.

The Edison Awards are operated by the Edison Universe a 501c3 non profit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators.

