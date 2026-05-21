World Chase Tag® Partners with Creator TV Sports™ for Expanded 2026 Distribution

The world's most-watched chase sport with over 2B views goes live on FAST this June.

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) ("Sabio" or the "Company") today announced that Creator TV Sports™ has partnered with World Chase Tag® (WCT) to bring the Chase Tag® World Championships (WCT 7) to Creator TV®, live from Paris, June 6–7, 2026. This partnership extends the event's global distribution across free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platforms.

The 2026 championship features 18 elite teams and 108 athletes competing across Women's and Open divisions at Les Arènes in Évry-Courcouronnes, outside Paris. World Chase Tag® fuses competitive parkour with the childhood game of tag, producing a sport built for short-form virality, high-speed replays and digital-first audiences worldwide.

The format arrives with proven scale. The previous World Championship generated more than 250 million views, with an additional 3.4 million views through broadcast syndication, reflecting both the sport's crossover appeal and its growing foothold in mainstream sports media.

That momentum now extends to Creator TV's® FAST distribution network. The 2026 championship builds on WCT's established syndication partners — BBC Three, ITVX, L'Équipe, Foxtel and AMC Networks International — alongside livestreams on YouTube, TikTok and Facebook Live. Creator TV® adds reach across Fire TV Channels, Sling Freestream, TCL TV+, LiveTV+, Xumo Play and Plex.

"This is what modern sports programming looks like," said Joe Ochoa, General Manager and Co-Founder of Creator TV®. "Competition built for digital audiences, scaled across television."

"Creator TV Sports™ understands how to bring the excitement and energy of World Chase Tag® to audiences everywhere," said Christian Devaux, Co-Founder of WCT. "From our partners at Gorilla Glue to broadcasters around the world, we're continuing to grow Chase Tag® into a truly global sport and entertainment property. We're excited to bring fans in Paris, and millions watching worldwide, another unforgettable championship experience."

The field includes Ky Baldwin, known internationally for his appearances on Australia's Got Talent and The Voice, and Roland Hannigan, a fixture in creator-led digital sports content. Both athletes represent the convergence of competitive sport and digital culture that defines Chase Tag's® growing global audience.

The Chase Tag® World Championships stream live June 6–7, 2026, on Creator TV and across WCT's global distribution partners.

About Creator TV Sports™

Creator TV Sports™ is a studio label from Creator TV®, the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. The Sports label serves as a home for original formats, live events and franchise-ready concepts that blend competitive stakes, internet-native talent and television-scale production, built through partnerships with creators, athletes, and established sports properties. Creator TV Sports™ is owned and operated by Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF), an award-winning leader in connected television advertising technology. Learn more at creatortv.com.

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. For more information, visit: sabioctv.com.

About World Chase Tag®

World Chase Tag® (WCT) combines the dynamic athleticism of Parkour with the age-old game of Tag. Invented by brothers Christian and Damien Devaux in the U.K., the competition began in 2016 and has quickly built a cult following worldwide, securing over 2.5 billion online views and over 5 million followers across their social channels. World Chase Tag® is the ultimate one-on-one pursuit, where teams from around the globe (featuring elite parkour athletes, Hollywood stuntmen, and Ninja Warrior finalists) compete in international events, culminating in the World Championship to take home the World Chase Tag® trophy. Tupelo Honey, a division of Tupelo Media Group, an Emmy award-winning production company, and its parent company, Gray Media, are investors in World Chase Tag®. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.worldchasetag.com/.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

Media Contact

Kathryn White, Creator TV PR Lead

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.