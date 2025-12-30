World City Press Expands California Consumer Banking Coverage With Two New Story Spotlights

CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World City Press expanded California consumer banking coverage with two new story spotlights published on CaliforniaConsumerBanking.com.

The first spotlight tracks BMO branch optimization.

BMO said it will sell 138 U.S. branches to First Citizens Bank & Trust Company under a definitive agreement.

BMO said the branch set spans several states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

BMO also said it plans to open 150 new branches over the next five years.

It described the plan as California-centric.

The story also summarizes BMO's customer guidance during the transition.

BMO told customers to keep using existing checks, cards, branches, and online access until closing.

BMO said First Citizens will assume about $5.7 billion in deposits and buy about $1.1 billion in loans.

BMO cited a net deposit premium of about 5 percent at closing.

BMO expects a mid-2026 close, subject to approvals and conditions.

The second spotlight covers the Sierra Grant milestone at Bank of the Sierra.

The bank said its Sierra Grant Program passed $5 million in donations since 2004.

It said the program delivered more than 1,900 grants since inception.

The bank reported $315,000 in donations during the second and third quarters of 2025.

It broke the April-to-September window into regional totals, including $219,500 for Central Valley organizations, $55,000 for Coastal and Southern California organizations, and $40,500 for groups serving both regions.

"California consumer banking coverage tracks the changes consumers feel first, from branch access to community funding," said Alan Gray, Editor & Publisher.

World City Press said it will continue California consumer banking coverage with follow-ups focused on branch access, customer transitions, bank footprints, fraud awareness, merger activity, and community programs.

