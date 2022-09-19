World-Class Bobby Knudsen Jr Petroliana and Soda Pop Advertising Collection is Centerpiece of Powerhouse Auction Series at Morphy's, Sept. 30-Oct. 3

Knudsen's entire 32-year collection of rare, authentic examples in superior condition – 90% in 9.0 condition or better – will be offered with no reserve

DENVER, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30, Morphy Auctions will begin the thrilling year-long adventure of selling the Bobby Knudsen Jr Collection of World-Class Automotive, Gas & Oil and Soda Pop Advertising. The series debut on September 30, 2022 is devoted exclusively to Knudsen's collection and will be followed by October 1-3 sessions featuring high-quality automobilia, petroliana and railroadiana from other consignors.

One of only two known examples of Husky Motor Oils tin billboard sign with original wood frame, 96in x 60in, 8.5+ condition. Original backing also in outstanding condition. One of the finest examples of graphics in all of gasoline and motor oil advertising. Estimate $75,000-$150,000 One of the finest known intact examples of a porcelain and neon 'Dog n Suds' roadside sign complete with flashing-bulb arrow topper. Spectacular colors and 10-out-of-10 visual appeal. Size: 104in x 93in. Condition 8.75+. Estimate $20,000-$35,000

Topping the list of highlights in the September 30 session is a circa-1929 Musgo Gasoline "Michigan's Mile Maker" double-sided porcelain service station sign. Emblazoned with the image of a Native American chief, the 48-inch-diameter sign is one of the finest known examples ever to be offered publicly. Very few double-sided signs of its type are complete and in undamaged condition. Knudsen's treasured Musgo sign, graded 8.75+ out of 10, comes to auction with a $200,000-$400,000 estimate.

A great favorite with collectors, the lively dog mascot for Husky petroleum products makes several high-profile appearances in the sale. One of only two known examples of a Husky Motor Oils tin billboard sign measures a massive 96 by 60 inches inclusive of with its original wood frame, and is graded a strong 8.5+. Against a dazzling Northern Lights background of red, yellow and white, the artful ad shows the husky pup at its energetic best. Truly one of the finest examples of graphics in all of gasoline and motor oil advertising, this sign's eye appeal is off the charts. Estimate: $75,000-$150,000

Two other Husky signs, in particular, are expected to shine on auction day. An incredible circa-1930s new/old stock Husky Service (Station) double-sided porcelain shield sign that was discovered in its original shipping crate and is a strong condition 9.5+ on one side and 9.0+ on the other. Estimate: $40,000-$80,000. A vibrant and glossy single-sided die-cut tin Husky Motor Oils service station sign in 9.0+ condition is so clean, it could easily be new/old-stock as well. Estimate: $30,000-$40,000

Airplane petroleum signs are especially rare, so there's always excitement when a superlative, early example appears at auction, like the one entered as Lot 1074. The circa-1930s double-sided porcelain service station sign promotes Sinclair Aircraft Gasoline and has a beautiful central image of an early airplane with its propeller whirring. Immaculate and absolutely stunning with its red, white and green color scheme, the round 48-inch-diameter sign is graded an unapologetic 9.5+ out of 10. Estimate: $40,000-$80,000

A colorful array of soda pop signs will be auctioned during the four-day series, including porcelain, tin and neon rarities advertising a variety of brands, from Coca-Cola, Pepsi-Cola and Dr. Pepper to lesser-known brands like Whistle, Vess and Orange Kist. One of the best of all known intact examples of a spectacular porcelain-and-neon "Dog n Suds" roadside sign is complete with its flashing-bulb arrow topper. The massive 104- by 93-inch sign from the Knudsen collection is graded 8.75+ out of 10. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000

Morphy's Sept. 30, 2022 no-reserve auction of the Bobby Knudsen Jr Collection of World-Class Automotive, Gas & Oil and Soda Pop Advertising; followed by the Oct. 1-3, 2022 Automobilia, Petroliana & Railroadiana Auction, will be held live at Morphy's gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting each day at 9 am ET. Bid absentee, by phone or live via the Internet through Morphy Live. Enquiries: call 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions