Engaging Reading Competition Supports Struggling Students For Learning Success

PRINCETON, N.J., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national nonprofit working with U.S. K-12 schools to strengthen reading outcomes, has concluded its seventh annual Great Reading Games competition.

The Great Reading Games competition is an enjoyable reading engagement program encouraging students to learn through listening using Learning Ally's Audiobook Solution™.. This year's games brought a record number of participants with more than 189,300 students who read over 37 million pages in just seven weeks. The program supports teachers' efforts to empower students with learning deficits, like dyslexia, to read more books, and become independent readers and learners.

The 2024 winning schools are:

Adams Middle School, TX

Chapin Intermediate School, SC

Cornerstone Charter Academy High, FL

Daytona Juveniles Residential Facility, FL

Dickinson Jr High School, TX

Dionne Warwick Institute, NJ

East Orange Campus High School, NJ

French Road Elementary School, NJ

Herndon Middle School , VA

, VA Mort Elementary, FL

Patrick Francis Healy Middle School , NJ

, NJ Stephen F Austin Elementary School, TX

In the Great Reading Games educator members of Learning Ally receive pre-made teacher resources and use the Learning Ally app to track students' reading activity on a sliding point schedule incentivizing students to read in and out of school. Students accumulate points in one of 12 brackets based on grade level and school size. Winners include schools, teachers, and students who can win prizes and national recognition. Educators report positive reading outcomes correlated with increased reading scores, deeper connections with students, and the ability for more students to read grade-level text and complex material.

Innovative teachers leverage the Great Reading Games to enhance their teaching capacity, and expand their class and school libraries with accessible books. Many school literacy leaders have also implemented school-wide reading initiatives to create a culture of strong, inclusive readers, and taken steps to broaden their professional knowledge of the science of reading.

Dr. Terrie Noland, Learning Ally's Vice President of Educator Initiatives said, "It's always thrilling to wrap up another successful year of the Great Reading Games. When educators tell us, 'I can't believe how many students are now reading on grade level,' or a particular student 'shined' in this reading challenge,' or that schools have implemented a 'read for 20 minutes a day initiative,' these are the best results we could hope for!"

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 2.3 million students and 615,000 educators across the United States.

