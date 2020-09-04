World CNS Therapeutics Market Outlook, 2026 | Includes Profiles of Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Biogen, Johnson & Johnson Services, Eli Lilly & Company, Novartis and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CNS Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global CNS therapeutics market to grow with a CAGR of 4.36% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global CNS therapeutics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on CNS therapeutics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on CNS therapeutics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global CNS therapeutics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global CNS therapeutics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The global rise in the incidence of mental illnesses

A rise in the old age population including Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis coupled with growing healthcare expenditures

2) Restraints

Several side effects of the CNS therapeutics may hamper the demand

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement in neurological imaging which helps in early diagnosing of the disorders

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the CNS therapeutics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the CNS therapeutics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global CNS therapeutics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. CNS Therapeutics Market Highlights

2.2. CNS Therapeutics Market Projection

2.3. CNS Therapeutics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global CNS Therapeutics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the CNS Therapeutics Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Disease Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of CNS Therapeutics Market



4. CNS Therapeutics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global CNS Therapeutics Market by Disease Type

5.1. Neurovascular Disease

5.2. Trauma

5.3. Mental Health

5.4. Degenerative

5.5. Infections

5.6. Cancer



6. Global CNS Therapeutics Market by Application

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Clinics

6.3. Home Care

6.4. Others



7. Global CNS Therapeutics Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global CNS Therapeutics Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Pfizer Inc.

8.2.2. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.2.3. Biogen Inc.

8.2.4. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

8.2.5. Eli Lilly and Company

8.2.6. Novartis AG

8.2.7. Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.2.8. AstraZeneca

8.2.9. Merck & Co. Inc.

8.2.10. Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.



