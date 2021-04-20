World CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostic Market 2021-2025: Cost, Accuracy and Speed/ Economies of Multiplexing with Nucleic Acids / The New Agriculture / Pandemics and Pathogens / Health and Self

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostic Markets by Research, Clinical Lab, Consumer, Public Service & Other with Executive and Consultant Guides - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market has just gotten started with a handful of small startup companies. Expect the big players to start taking notice.

CRISPR is not just about changing genes. CRISPR identifies unique genetic material instantly, accurately and cheaply. A whole new world of identification and diagnostics opens up. Find out exactly what kind of cold or flu you have. Find out exactly what kind of fish you are eating. Instantly detect the presence of unwelcome bacteria, anywhere. A new COVID test is already available.

Will this disruptive technology change the world of In Vitro Diagnostics? What is the impact on Clinical Laboratories? How will social norms be affected?



CRISPR is even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time. The report forecasts the market size out to 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

CRISPR Gene Detection Markets - Strategic Situation Analysis

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 CRISPR Gene Detection Definition In This Report

1.1.1 Research

1.1.2 Clinical Laboratory

1.1.3 Consumer Diagnostics

1.1.4 Public Service

1.1.5 Other

1.2 CRISPR

1.2.1 What is CRISPR

1.2.2 What is Gene Detection?

1.2.3 CRISPR and Diagnostics

1.2.4 The Sizes of Genomes

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Revenue Market Size

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing

2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 DTC Lab

2.1.9 Sequencing Labs

2.1.10 Audit body

2.2 Genetic Material Detection Markets, Examples and Discussion

2.2.1 Research Markets

2.2.2.1 Research Funding and Capital Expense

2.2.2.2 The Research Role of CRISPR

2.2.3 Clinical Laboratories - Accuracy, Cost and Speed

2.2.3.1 Multiplexing in the Lab and at the Point of Care

2.2.4 Consumer Diagnostics

2.2.4.1 The CRISPR Consumer

2.2.4.2 Why Consumers Like Multiplexing

2.2.5 Public Service Markets

2.2.5.1 Public Health

2.2.5.2 Public Security

2.2.5.3 Environmental Monitoring

2.2.6 AgriBio and Other Markets

2.2.6.1 AgriBio

2.2.6.2 Other Uses for CRISPR Gene Detection

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 The Biotechnology Industry

2.3.2 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

2.3.2.1 Cannabilization, PCR and In Vitro Diagnostics

2.3.3 The Food Industry

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Cost, Accuracy and Speed

3.1.2 The Economies of Multiplexing with Nucleic Acids

3.1.3 The New Agriculture

3.1.4 Pandemics and Pathogens

3.1.5 Health and Self - A Sea Change in Healthcare

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Ubiquitous PCR

3.2.2 The Shrinking Cost of All Things Genetic

3.2.3 Wellness has a downside

3.2.4 The Limits of Detection

4. CRISPR Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 Test Could be used for Asymptomatic Screening

Mammoth Biosciences, Agilent to Comarket CRISPR-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

Pandemic Accelerates Development of CRISPR Diagnostics

COVID Assays Use CRISPR and Smartphones

ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR Patents to Vivlion

Mammoth Bio Signs Commercialization Deal for SARS CoV-2 Test

ERS Genomics, FASMAC Sign Deal to Commercialize CRISPR-Cas9 Research Reagents

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020

Caspr Biotech Developing COVID Dx

5. Key Companies

10x Genomics, Inc

Aelian Biotechnology

Agilent

Axxam

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Caspr Biotech

ERS Genomics

FASMAC

Illumina

Janssen Diagnostics

Locus Biosciences

Mammoth Biosciences

NRGene

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Sherlock Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vivlion

6. The Global Market for CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostics

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

6.3 Global Market Organism - Overview

7. Global CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostics Markets - By Application

7.1 Research

7.2 Clinical Laboratory

7.3 Clinical Consumer

7.4 Public Service

7.5 Agriculture/Other

8. Global CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostics Markets - by Organism

8.1 Human

8.2 Pathogen

8.3 Other Organism

9. Vision of the Future of CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostics

Appendices

United States Medicare System: January 2021 laboratory Fees Schedule

laboratory Fees Schedule The Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2

