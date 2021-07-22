World Dental Infection Control Products Industry Report 2021 - Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth in Dental Infection Control Products Market

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Infection Control Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Infection Control Products estimated at US$927.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $251.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Dental Infection Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$251.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$200.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Select Companies Featured:

3M Company

Company Air Techniques Inc.

Biotrol

Coltene/Whaledent AG

Crosstex International Inc.

Dentisan

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

First MedicaT

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. Inc.

KaVo Kerr Group

Laboratoire Septodont

maxill Inc.

Owens & Minor Inc.

Schulke & Mayr GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross-Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental Facilities

Recent Market Activity

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth in Dental Infection Control Products Market

to Spearhead Future Growth in Dental Infection Control Products Market Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Noteworthy Trends and Issues

Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious Material

Gloves: The First Line of Defense in Dental Offices

Low Latex Protein Gloves - A Solution to Address Latex-Related Allergies

Powdered Vs Non-Powdered Gloves

Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves

Mask - Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of Infections

Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in Dental Practices

Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants

Go Green : Order of the Day

: Order of the Day Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence

Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to the Fore

Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel

Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on Infection Control

Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control Practices in Dental Clinics

Recent Incidents of Infections & Epidemics Present Infection Control Challenges for Dental Clinics

Ebola Virus Disease: Implications for Dental Practices

MERS Infection: Emphasis on Adopting Infection Control in Dental Practices

Zika Virus Threat & Implications for Dentistry

Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines

Inadequate Cleaning of Surgical Equipment: High Risk for Patients

Rising Cost of Infection Control: A Matter of Concern for Dental Practices

Reading the Fine Print: Essential for Appropriate Usage of Products

Bib Clips: Likely Risk of Infection

Regulations Putting Global Dental Infection Control Market on the Fast Track

A Peek into the Regulatory Framework for Dental Infection Control Products in the US

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

