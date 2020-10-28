World e-Commerce and Online Payments Market Q3 2020 Review and the Continued Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Q3 2020 COVID-19 Impact on Global e-Commerce and Online Payments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study reveals continuing interest of merchants and global markets in online retail as well as growth of online payment companies. The publication indicates that consumers are accepting the new reality of increased online commerce.



The COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect e-Commerce players in the third quarter of 2020. US consumers state that they are willing to change their shopping behaviors to adapt to the new reality and would are likely to continue to contactless payments even when the health crisis wanes. Merchants like Nike and Walmart that reacted rapidly to increase their online sales channels profited the most, reporting record sales figures, as cited in the report. Meanwhile, dictated by the health crisis restrictions, instant payments and other touchless fund exchanges are gaining popularity. However, the publication includes data indicating that the US online payment market lags Western Europe in the adoption of instant payment methods.



In the third quarter of this year, the digitization of healthcare services increased, and is expected to continue after the crisis is over. Nevertheless, not all sectors are seeing positive growth. The report cites studies showing that luxury goods sales are lower since the onset of the pandemic, and while the travel industry is beginning to show some signs of recovery, it is not expected to get back to its pre-COVID-19 positions until 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. COVID-19 Impact on E-Commerce

COVID-19 Impact on E-Commerce sales for selected retailers and platforms, Q3 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Omnichannel Adoption and Checkouts Digitalization, Q3 2020

Breakdown of Changes in Usage of Self-Checkout Methods In-Store Post-COVID-19 Outbreak

Selected New Shopping Habits Conducted More Often Since the COVID-19 Outbreak, in % of Adults, August 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Holiday Shopping and B2B E-Commerce Adoption, Q3 2020

COVID-19 Impact on India and Malaysia's E-Commerce Markets, Q3 2020

and E-Commerce Markets, Q3 2020 Value of E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, September 2020

Share of Consumers Who Go Online to Shop, in %, July 2020

COVID-19 Impact on China and North America's E-Commerce Markets, Q3 2020

and E-Commerce Markets, Q3 2020 Year-On-Year Online Sales Growth of Consumer Goods, in %, June 2020 - August 2020

- COVID-19 Impact on Amazon and Nike's Online Sales, Q3 2020

Top 10 Mobile Shopping Apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, by Rank, July 2020

3. COVID-19 Impact on Online Payments

COVID-19 Impact on PayPal and Alipay's Activities, Q3 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Samsung Pay's Activities and Instant Payments Adoption, Q3 2020

Instant Payments Transaction Value, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2025f

Share of World's Digital Payments Market by 2023, in %, July 2020

COVID-19 Impact on In-Store Payment Methods and Smart Checkout Adoption, Q3 2020

Transaction Values Processed Via Smart Checkout Technologies, in USD bil., September 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Adoption of AI Based Security Systems in Online Payments, Q3 2020

Payment Methods In The COVID-19-Related Fraud, incl. Losses, in USD million, and Number of Reported Cases, January 1 - August 16, 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Banking Implementation, Q3 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Open Banking Solution, Q3 2020

Share of Consumers Using Digital Banking Services, in %, July 2020

4. COVID-19 Impact on POS Payment Methods

COVID-19 Impact on POS Payment, Q3 2020

Omnichannel Payment Trends, Q3 2020

mPOS Payment Trends, Q3 2020

Change in Usage of Selected Omnichannel and Contactless Shopping Methods Compared to Before COVID-19, in % of Consumers, July 2020

Share of Consumers Feeling Unsafe Due to COVID-19 When Shopping In-Store, by Type of Store, in %, and Measures That Would Make Consumers Feel Safer In-Store, in %, July 2020

Top Priorities for Retail POS Technology at the Start of 2020, in % of Retailers, July 2020

The Impact of COVID-19 on POS Technology Investment Plans, in % of Retailers, July 2020

Change in Usage of Selected Omnichannel and Contactless Shopping Methods Compared to Before COVID-19, in % of Consumers, July 2020

5. COVID-19 Impact on Selected Online Verticals

COVID-19 Impact on Digitalization of Healthcare Services, Q3 2020

Number of Health & Fitness App Users, in millions, 2018-2022f

COVID-19 Impact on Online Grocery Shopping, Q3 2020

Share of Consumers Who Ordered Groceries Online, in %, in August 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Aldi's Omnichannel Adoption and FMCG Prices, Q3 2020

COVID-19 Impact on In-Store and Online Sales of Fashion Goods, Q3 2020

Breakdown Of Respondents By Online Streaming Use Since the COVID-19 Pandemic, in %, July 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Travel Industry, Q3 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Education Digitalization and OTT Services Usage, Q3 2020

Companies Mentioned

Aldi Inc.

Alipay.com

Amazon.com

Apple Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Fordeal

Nike Inc.

Noon AD Holdings Ltd.

PayPal Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

