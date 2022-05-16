World Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Better Life, GlobalBees Brands, Tru Earth Environment Products and Bi-O-Kleen Industries

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eco friendly home hygiene products market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rising need for household cleaning products and introduction of new product variants by the market players. Water pollution caused by the use of chemical-based cleaning products are harming marine animals in water bodies and adversely affecting water bodies, which is contributing to growing environmental concerns.



Thus, shifting consumer preferences towards organic and eco friendly products as they are suitable for environmental conditions and gentler on the skin is also adding to the growth of the global eco friendly home hygiene products market. Due to rising personal disposable income, consumers are willing to spend more on quality and natural organic products due to increasing personal disposable income to make eco-conscious decisions. Besides, the increasing living standards of consumers and the growing availability of eco friendly home hygiene products are further fueling the growth of the global eco friendly home hygiene products market in the forecast period.

Rising internet penetration and adoption of smart devices in developing economies have bolstered the adoption of online sales channels. Market players are actively utilizing the online sales channels to promote their products among customers, enabling them to make the right purchase decisions by comparing products of different brands on different criteria. Thus, the emergence of e-commerce channels is contributing to the growth of the eco friendly home hygiene market.



The global eco friendly home hygiene products market is segmented by type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competition landscape. Based on the type, the market is divided into laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, toilet cleaner, glass & multi-surface cleaner, floor cleaner, and others. The laundry detergents segment is expected to dominate the global eco friendly home hygiene products market in the forecast period.

The growing availability of eco friendly detergents of different brands at decent costs and the frequent need for washing clothes are contributing to the increased adoption of laundry detergents. Based on the application, the market is divided into residential and commercial. The residential segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global eco friendly home hygiene products market owing to improved purchasing capacity of consumers and rapid urbanization practices.



Major players operating in the global eco friendly home hygiene products market are:

Venus Laboratories DBA Earth Friendly Products (ECOS)

Better Life Co., Ltd.

People Against Dirty Holdings Limited (Ecover)

GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. (The Better Home)

Tru Earth Environmental Products Inc

Puracy, LLC

Seventh Generation Inc.

Ethique, Inc.

Bi-O-Kleen Industries, Inc

