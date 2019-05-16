World Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Outlook to 2023 with ABB Group, Leviton, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Robert Bosch, and Siemens Dominating
DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure plays a significant role in boosting the demand for electric vehicles.
The trends for plug-in electric vehicles are on a significant growth trajectory, including both Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). Both BEVs and PHEVs can be charged externally and have a long driving range; this had helped in reducing the range anxiety in the minds of potential customers who at some point hesitated to go with electric vehicles.
Adding a robust charging infrastructure will add more confidence within buyers, as there would be no dearth of charging points to suffice the demands of users within the growing fleet of plug-in electric vehicles.
Governments all over the world plan to invest in developing the charging infrastructure to support the targets they have set of inducting clean vehicles into the total vehicular fleet.
From a regulatory standpoint, automakers are compelled to produce a certain percentage of green vehicles in order to balance the carbon footprint from sales of conventional vehicles. This percentage varies from country to country, depending on the governing commitment for the adoption of green alternatives.
Moreover, reduced prices for key components within hybrid vehicles are diminishing the price gap between conventional vehicles and hybrid vehicles. Although the price gap becomes more significant with the increasing battery driving range, advancements in battery technology and the continuous decline in the prices of batteries will reduce this price gap and make the option of hybrid and electric vehicles more attractive for a typical buyer.
The Asia-Pacific region, including China and Japan; Europe; and North America, including the U.S.; are the largest markets for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Asia-Pacific and Europe are the fastest growing regions for electric vehicles and will be driving the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the period of forecast.
The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is stable and growing as a result of the continuous shift from diesel vehicles to electric vehicles, increasing battery pack capacities, and the rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles fueling the growth of this market.
This report covers over 20 key suppliers of electric vehicle charging infrastructure including the OEMs with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Asian-based suppliers are expanding because of increased demand for their low-cost products, both regionally and from other countries. Most of these companies have formed joint ventures with more established global suppliers like ChargePoint Inc.; Blink Charging Co.; and Electrify America LLC; among others.
The report includes:
- 49 data tables and 16 additional tables
- Detailed overview of the global market scenario for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure
- A quantitative and qualitative study of EV charging infrastructure by type of vehicle, type of charger, type of installation, type of connector, and other emerging trends
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Regional dynamics of the market covering North America, South America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world
- A summary of the power sources that make these vehicles possible, including lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion batteries, proton-exchange membrane fuel cells, etc.
- Market share analysis of leading players operating within the region
- A brief outline of patent details, their filings, and approvals by different categories
- Comprehensive company profiles of all major stakeholders including ABB Group, Leviton, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH and Siemens AG
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Definition and Background
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Evolution of Electric Vehicles and their Charging Infrastructure
- Standards and Codes of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
- UL 2594
- UL 2231
- NEC Article 625
- SAE J1772
- Charging Stands
- Key Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles, in Turn, Favors the Growth of Charging Infrastructure
- Government Funding and Incentives Expected to Assist Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
- Key Market Restraints
- Lack of Charging Infrastructure and Power Supply Challenges
- Key Market Opportunities
- Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Charging Stations for EVs
- EV Charging Stations Powered by Solar Panels
- State Targets to Minimize use of Fossil Fuels and Stringent Emission Norms
- Decreasing Battery Prices
- Future Trends
- Autonomous Charging
- 3D Printing for EVs
- Battery Swapping
- Wireless/Inductive Charging
Chapter 4 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Type of Charging Mode
- Introduction
- AC Charging
- Level 1 Charging
- Level 2 Charging
- DC Charging
Chapter 5 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Type of Standard
- Introduction
- Type 1 (SAE J1772, IEC 62196-1)
- Type 2 (IEC 62196-2)
- Combined Charging System (CCS Combo 2)
- CHAdeMO
- Tesla Supercharger
Chapter 6 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Type of Installation
- Introduction
- Private Charging Outlets
- Public Charging Outlets
Chapter 7 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- United States (U.S.)
- Rest of North America
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Key Players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market
- Market Strategy Analysis
- Key Market Developments
- Contracts and Agreements
- New Product Developments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Expansions
- Other Developments
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Introduction
- ABB Group
- Blink Charging Co.
- Chargepoint, Inc.
- Clippercreek Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Electrify America Llc
- Elektromotive (Charge Master Group)
- Engie S.A.
- Envision Solar
- Fortum
- Leviton
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc (New motion)
- Schneider Electric Se
- Semaconnect
- Siemens Ag
- Tesla Motors
- Tgood Global Ltd.
- Webasto
