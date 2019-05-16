World Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Outlook to 2023 with ABB Group, Leviton, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Robert Bosch, and Siemens Dominating

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure plays a significant role in boosting the demand for electric vehicles.

The trends for plug-in electric vehicles are on a significant growth trajectory, including both Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). Both BEVs and PHEVs can be charged externally and have a long driving range; this had helped in reducing the range anxiety in the minds of potential customers who at some point hesitated to go with electric vehicles.

Adding a robust charging infrastructure will add more confidence within buyers, as there would be no dearth of charging points to suffice the demands of users within the growing fleet of plug-in electric vehicles.



Governments all over the world plan to invest in developing the charging infrastructure to support the targets they have set of inducting clean vehicles into the total vehicular fleet.



From a regulatory standpoint, automakers are compelled to produce a certain percentage of green vehicles in order to balance the carbon footprint from sales of conventional vehicles. This percentage varies from country to country, depending on the governing commitment for the adoption of green alternatives.

Moreover, reduced prices for key components within hybrid vehicles are diminishing the price gap between conventional vehicles and hybrid vehicles. Although the price gap becomes more significant with the increasing battery driving range, advancements in battery technology and the continuous decline in the prices of batteries will reduce this price gap and make the option of hybrid and electric vehicles more attractive for a typical buyer.

The Asia-Pacific region, including China and Japan; Europe; and North America, including the U.S.; are the largest markets for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Asia-Pacific and Europe are the fastest growing regions for electric vehicles and will be driving the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the period of forecast.



The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is stable and growing as a result of the continuous shift from diesel vehicles to electric vehicles, increasing battery pack capacities, and the rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles fueling the growth of this market.



This report covers over 20 key suppliers of electric vehicle charging infrastructure including the OEMs with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Asian-based suppliers are expanding because of increased demand for their low-cost products, both regionally and from other countries. Most of these companies have formed joint ventures with more established global suppliers like ChargePoint Inc.; Blink Charging Co.; and Electrify America LLC; among others.



The report includes:

49 data tables and 16 additional tables

Detailed overview of the global market scenario for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure

A quantitative and qualitative study of EV charging infrastructure by type of vehicle, type of charger, type of installation, type of connector, and other emerging trends

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Regional dynamics of the market covering North America , South America , Europe , APAC and rest of the world

, , , APAC and rest of the world A summary of the power sources that make these vehicles possible, including lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion batteries, proton-exchange membrane fuel cells, etc.

Market share analysis of leading players operating within the region

A brief outline of patent details, their filings, and approvals by different categories

Comprehensive company profiles of all major stakeholders including ABB Group, Leviton, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH and Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Definition and Background

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Evolution of Electric Vehicles and their Charging Infrastructure

Standards and Codes of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

UL 2594

UL 2231

NEC Article 625

SAE J1772

Charging Stands

Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles, in Turn, Favors the Growth of Charging Infrastructure

Government Funding and Incentives Expected to Assist Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Key Market Restraints

Lack of Charging Infrastructure and Power Supply Challenges

Key Market Opportunities

Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Charging Stations for EVs

EV Charging Stations Powered by Solar Panels

State Targets to Minimize use of Fossil Fuels and Stringent Emission Norms

Decreasing Battery Prices

Future Trends

Autonomous Charging

3D Printing for EVs

Battery Swapping

Wireless/Inductive Charging

Chapter 4 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Type of Charging Mode

Introduction

AC Charging

Level 1 Charging

Level 2 Charging

DC Charging

Chapter 5 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Type of Standard

Introduction

Type 1 (SAE J1772, IEC 62196-1)

Type 2 (IEC 62196-2)

Combined Charging System (CCS Combo 2)

CHAdeMO

Tesla Supercharger

Chapter 6 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Type of Installation

Introduction

Private Charging Outlets

Public Charging Outlets

Chapter 7 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market by Geography

Introduction

North America

United States (U.S.)

(U.S.) Rest of North America

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Key Players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

Market Strategy Analysis

Key Market Developments

Contracts and Agreements

New Product Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

Expansions

Other Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Introduction

ABB Group

Blink Charging Co.

Chargepoint, Inc.

Clippercreek Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Electrify America Llc

Elektromotive (Charge Master Group)

Engie S.A.

Envision Solar

Fortum

Leviton

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (New motion)

Schneider Electric Se

Semaconnect

Siemens Ag

Tesla Motors

Tgood Global Ltd.

Webasto

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ug4g81

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

