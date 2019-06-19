World Endometriosis Markets, 2014-2019 & 2019-2026: Key Pipeline and Marketed Drugs, Clinical Trials, Upcoming and Regulatory Events, Patent Information, Licensing and Acquisition Deals

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Endometriosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Endometriosis market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2017, there were 188.7 million prevalent cases of endometriosis in women aged 15-49 years worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 199.1 million prevalent cases by 2026.

Endometriosis affects an estimated one in 10 women in the reproductive age group of 15-49 years. The approved drugs in the endometriosis space target the gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor, progesterone receptor, follicle-stimulating hormone, and androgen receptors. The majority of marketed drugs are administered via the subcutaneous route, while oral and intramuscular formulations are also available.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for endometriosis are in Phase II, with one drug each in Phase I and Phase III.

Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for endometriosis focus on targets such as the gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor, progesterone receptor, luteinizing hormone receptor, androgen receptors, and follicle-stimulating hormone. The majority of pipeline drugs in mid-to-late-stage development for endometriosis are administered via the oral route, with only one product being tested as a topical formulation.

High-impact upcoming events in the endometriosis space comprise topline Phase III trial results for Relugolix. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I gynecology asset is 13.1%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 62.5%. Drugs, on average, take 11.1 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 12.0 years in the overall obstetrics/gynecology space.

There have been 12 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving endometriosis drugs during 2014-19. The largest deal was in 2017, when AstraZeneca obtained commercialization rights to Zoladex in the US and Canada from TerSera Therapeutics for $320m .

from TerSera Therapeutics for . The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for endometriosis have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 75% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 25% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of endometriosis clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

leads the major EU markets, while has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the endometriosis space is dominated by completed trials. Bayer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for endometriosis, with 34 trials.

Bayer leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for endometriosis, followed by Takeda.

