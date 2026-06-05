World Environment Day: Hubei, where nature thrives

WUHAN, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

Today is World Environment Day. Across Hubei, lush mountains, clear waters, and thriving wildlife showcase the beauty of a healthy ecosystem. Finless porpoises have returned to the Yangtze River, more wild animals are finding a home here, and rescued species are receiving dedicated care and protection. A strong natural environment keeps the landscapes green, the rivers vibrant, and people closely connected with nature.

SOURCE China Daily