WORLD EXHIBITION IN JAPAN: Can you imagine setting off for Japan by car?

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven vehicles carrying a Czechoslovak crew set off from Prague with the venue of the World Exhibition in the Japanese city of Osaka as their final destination.

The "ROBOT Prague – Osaka Expedition" was inspired by the historical SAKURA 1970 expedition, with the idea of presenting Czechoslovak friendship and technical skills, but also the spirit of travel. Their first stop was in Bratislava.

The aim of the expedition is to complete the route from the Czech Republic to Japan in historic vehicles. They were ceremoniously departed from Czechia this morning by Czech President Petr Pavel. Their steps then took them to the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, where the event was under the patronage of President Peter Pellegrini.

"For the President of the Slovak Republic it was a great pleasure to take over the patronage of this wonderful and noble event, all the more so because it was also blessed by the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel. And so we can consider this joint gesture a symbol of the ongoing exceptional relations between our two countries. Equally valuable and symbolic is the fact that this bold project is supported by the ambassadors of all the states through which the expedition will pass," said Peter Vodráška, Head of the Office of the President of the Slovak Republic, upon receiving the members of the expedition today at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava.

The crews of the ROBOT Prague – Osaka Expedition will travel 16,000 kilometres and will arrive in Osaka, Japan, on 20 July 2025.

"It will be an honour for us to welcome the crew in Japan at the World Expo also in the Slovak exposition. At the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, we handed over another passenger for their car – KINJI, the mascot of our exhibition space – who will complete the journey with them. We look forward to welcoming them to Japan when everyone arrives in good health and after safely covering the difficult kilometres," said Michaela Bočkayová, Director of the Slovak exposition EXPO 2025 OSAKA.

