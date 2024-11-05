World-Famous Cream Puff Chain Expands to Cambridge MA

The popular Japanese chain is expanding in the Boston area

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the world-renowned chain known for its fresh and natural cream puffs, is expanding its presence in the Boston area with a new location in Cambridge, MA. The much-anticipated grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 11 AM in the brand-new CanalSide Food + Drink hall at CambridgeSide.

Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's has grown from a small bakery into a global sensation, now boasting over 485 stores in 15 countries and territories. The chain has become famous for its signature cream puffs, which are light, airy, and perfectly balanced in sweetness.

At Beard Papa's, each cream puff is made to order, offering customers a range of choices. Patrons can select from a variety of shells, including original, chocolate éclair, green tea éclair, strawberry éclair, honey butter éclair, OREO® cookie crumble éclair, dulce de leche éclair, and ube. They can then pair their chosen shell with a selection of luscious cream custard fillings, featuring both classic flavors and rotating seasonal specials. Customers can watch while their cream puffs are made to order for maximum freshness.

In addition to its iconic cream puffs, the Cambridge location will feature an expanded menu with items like crème brûlée, fondant lava cakes, savory desserts, limited-time flavors, and exclusive blended beverages and boba teas.

"Our cream puffs are baked fresh on-site every day and are some of the largest you'll ever experience," says Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for the franchise. "With real vanilla bean, premium custard, and high-quality ingredients, Beard Papa's is more than just a dessert – it's a fun, crave-worthy experience that keeps people coming back for more."

Beard Papa's Cambridge is located at 100 CambridgeSide Place Cambridge, MA.

Beard Papa's other store in Boston metro can be found at 232 Newbury Street

Boston, MA. Learn more at www.beardpapas.com/cambridge-grand-opening , contact [email protected] ,or on social media @beardpapas

Company: Beard Papa's

Contact Name: Mark Nathan

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Beard Papa's